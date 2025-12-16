There's something incredibly fond about a dad who enjoys his hobbies. It usually speaks volumes about not only the kind of man he is, but also the kind of parent he is as well. It's not really about what he does in his free time, but the lessons and values that he exhibits while nurturing these interests. The things your dad enjoys doing on his own time say a lot about the kind of childhood you probably had. While some dads enjoy the outdoors, from hiking to playing a sport, there are other dads who enjoy quieter hobbies, like reading a good book or learning how to woodwork.

No matter what the hobby is, the common denominator is that a dad who enjoys what he does is a dad who shows the same care and patience toward his kids. Even if the hobbies seem small or just something that he does for fun, he's still participating in an activity with intention and focus. Each little hobby he takes up, even when he's not perfect at it, shows how he chooses to approach life and how he tends to his relationships, including those with his kids. It offers a glimpse into the ways that he shows love and compassion. It might not seem like it, but they're a window into his character.

If your dad has any of these 11 hobbies, you were probably raised by a very good man

1. Cooking

There's something endearing about a dad who genuinely enjoys cooking. He's not just leaving it up to his partner to do every single night. Instead, he's the one who'll take the initiative to be in the kitchen learning a new recipe. He finds great enjoyment in making meals for his family, and more importantly, his kids. Food is how he shows care to other people.

"It’s easy to dismiss cooking as just another household chore. Yet you may derive a joy from cooking that you simply don’t get from, say, folding laundry or dusting shelves. The reason: Eating is an innately rewarding experience," pointed out health expert Linda Wasmer Andrews.

When your dad is spending time in the kitchen chopping vegetables, experimenting with seasonings, and carefully arranging the components of a dish, he's really emphasizing his need for attention to detail. He's showing that he cares enough to put effort into this one thing.

2. Reading

It isn't just about the books themselves, but about the way he dives into a story and lets his curiosity take center stage. Kids notice this, and while they might realize it at first, their dad is setting the tone of being able to learn and explore new ideas alongside new worlds. Having a dad who reads all the time opens up your mind to the different possibilities that a book can take you to.

"Fathers are vital in reuniting masculinity with literacy and building future generations’ socio-emotional skills. Dads contribute uniquely to their children’s literacy and cognition, especially in low-income families. The presence of fathers as readers becomes even more crucial given the scarcity of male elementary English educators," explained clinical psychologist Jett Stone.

It doesn't matter what he's reading, whether it's a fiction, non-fiction, or autobiography, he's showing the importance of just being curious. Kids who grow up around this kind of habit usually end up picking it up themselves. They start asking questions and even seeking a deeper understanding of the life that's around them.

3. Gardening

Watching your dad outside tending to his plants, pulling up weeds, and being diligent about watering the grass is definitely something that stuck with you. For him, gardening was about showing care and patience to another living thing. From watching their dad garden, his kids learn that not everything happens instantly, nor should it.

"Putting your sole focus on the gardening in front of you makes you feel content. Being able to fully fixate on the immediate details of gardening reduces rumination and gives you a space to be fully present. This is a mindfulness practice and automatically eases stress levels," insisted philosopher Susanna Newsonen.

There's beauty in waiting and nurturing something, just as there's beauty in seeing all that hard work pay off. Having a dad who gardens means that you also have a deep appreciation for nature, rather than just sitting in front of the TV.

4. Appreciating music

No matter how old you get, you always remember the kind of music that your dad played around the house. Not only that, but you distinctly remember how he would talk about the music, from the lyrics to the arrangement of the song. He'd geek out about his favorite artists, which is why, as adults, much of our taste in music is shaped by the songs we heard growing up. Having a dad who has a deep appreciation for music means that it's not just background noise, but it means something so much more profound.

"We listen to music for various reasons — including enjoyment, emotion regulation, social bonding, evoking memories, and expressing our cultural identity — that seem beneficial to our quality of life. Evidence shows that music can provide a strong pathway to well-being," said health economics expert Shahram Heshmat.

Music-loving dads have a habit of turning every moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime. You remember the times in the car with him when he'd put on his most listened-to CD and sing at the top of his lungs, just like you remember sitting with him and burning CDs. Being around that level of appreciation makes you curious about music and its composition, too.

5. DIY projects

Whether he's working on repairing that leaky faucet in the bathroom or figuring out how to build a new dresser for his kids, seeing your dad take great care in his DIY projects can really stick with you as you grow up. There's nothing easy about doing DIY projects. It's a lot of just figuring things out and being fine with having to do it all over again because you've messed up.

"Practical craft projects are perfect for anyone who loves working with their hands. They’re rhythmic and relaxing and leave you with something tangible to show for your efforts," encouraged psychologist Mark Travers.

Kids watching that from a young age learn that there's something valuable in failing. It's through mistakes that you emerge as a better version of yourself and finally succeed. There's also just something comforting about having a dad who's dedicated to building and repairing things himself. There's a sense of comfort to know that someone is always working to make things secure.

6. Traveling

Having a dad who values and enjoys traveling makes for a fun childhood. Whether it was something elaborate like visiting a new country or just a weekend getaway to a nearby state, or even just a staycation in a different part of town, he's determined to explore the world rather than avoid it entirely.

Kids growing up with that kind of influence often learn early on that there's joy in exploring parts of the world they may not know. They become comfortable with stepping out of their comfort zones and into the unknown. Kids remember being with their dad as he enjoyed traveling and including them in it, finding happiness in the fact that they were embarking on a new adventure.

7. Playing board games

Game nights you enjoyed with your parents as a kid were probably when you made some of your best memories. Growing up with a dad who prioritized this quality time of sitting around the table, laughing, and competing made sure that his kids knew the importance of togetherness, especially with family.

At the same time, it was also about teaching valuable lessons in both winning and losing. He wasn't getting loud and obnoxious when either happened. Instead, it was more about the time spent playing the game that mattered the most.

8. Painting

Growing up with a dad who paints brings a level of creativity into a kid's childhood that never leaves them, even when they grow up. They see the world through a magical lens that comes from being around a parent who took the time to make painting a hobby. He shows his kids the value of focusing and not rushing the process. Not everything good comes from an instant result.

Sometimes the best things emerge when you take your time and really lay it all out there. While he might not have always talked about his feelings, he definitely put them into the paintings. It wasn't about being good at it, but about having an outlet to express himself, which his kids definitely picked up on.

9. Yoga

A dad who practices yoga brings a calm energy to the house and to his kids. Even when things outside may feel chaotic and overwhelming, they know they're coming home to a parent who emphasizes the need to slow down and breathe.

Not all strength needs to look aggressive. Instead, it can look like practicing peace and gaining more confidence in your ability to handle moments in life that might test your patience. It's about listening and adjusting to what your body needs in that moment. Kids growing up with that mindset learn early on the value of recharging and how that is their greatest weapon against anything coming their way.

10. Writing poetry

Whether he's just jotting down lines in a small notebook or typing out his words late at night, a dad who prioritized writing poetry as his hobby made sure his kids knew the importance of getting their thoughts and feelings down on paper.

Kids growing up in that kind of environment learn from an early age that their feelings should never be dismissed or ridiculed. Having a dad who writes poetry shows that he's not afraid to sit with his emotions. He might not always be forthcoming with what he's feeling, but he uses poetry as a way to express that. And that's something that his kids definitely picked up on and even cherished.

11. Knitting

It's rare that a man will find enjoyment in knitting as a hobby. While there are no gender specifications on things like that, there's definitely something powerful about a man who does not care to be limited by gender or expectations. As a kid, maybe sitting and watching your dad work with the needles and yarn to make something practical, like a blanket or hat, taught you things about him that were just hard to explain.

You might've learned the real strength comes in being secure enough within yourself to do what you enjoy. There's also just something incredibly meaningful about a dad who has a hobby he can share with other people. It's a reminder of the love and care he has for his family, even when he's doing something that interests him.

