Most of us have seen people who are vocal about how much they love a person, but that doesn’t always translate into truth. Sometimes, still waters run deep—especially when it comes to parenting.

Many dads are a little nervous about actually saying how much they care, so they end up being a bit more subtle in their declarations of love. In other words, many dads prefer to show their kids how much they care.

If your dad did any of these things, make no mistake about it. He was showing you love in his silent yet adoring way.

These are 11 little ways good dads show love to their adult kids without ever saying a word

1. Listening to you

ckstockphoto via Canva

Most adults are riddled with all kinds of worries, thoughts, and concerns. More often than not, we are told that our thoughts aren’t that important. Dads often know what that’s like, perhaps more than others.

That’s why many dads choose to support their adult kids by listening to them. After all, who else would want to listen but a loving parent?

2. Networking for you

Rifka Hayati from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In this society, it’s not always what you know but who you know. Parents know this, which is why many dads make a point of introducing their adult children to movers and shakers in their community. Well-networked children are successful children.

Dads tend to be the ones who spearhead major careers. When you’re older, that tends to mean you turn to Dear Ol’ Dad for help getting your foot in the door for major companies.

3. Babysitting your kids

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Granddaddy Daycare? Oh, when you become a parent, trust me, you’ll understand how much of a blessing it is to have grandparents who love you enough to give you a break from the kids. A grandpa who is willing to take the kids off your hands is worth his weight in gold.

If you’re in need of “me time” as a parent, having loving parents means you will get a little help. With that said, it may also be a mutually beneficial thing. Grandparents who babysit tend to live longer, so there are hidden perks, too.

4. Buying you birthday gifts

Giselleflissak from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Let’s face it. Most adult children don’t want to be around their parents for their birthday. Even if they do, they’re often pretty busy with other things like work or school. Sometimes, the easiest way for a dad to show love for their adult children is with a birthday present.

It only takes a brief search to see the devastating effects of a parent who forgets their kid’s birthday. Having a small gift, just because, just shows how much a parent really cares. Even if you’re 40, getting that present shows you’re still dad’s little one, now and forever.

5. Supporting your goals

Halfpoint via Canva

Every parent wants to see their kids succeed in life, but not every parent wants to see their kids actually pursue their dreams. If you’re the lucky adult child of a dad who backs you up as you pursue your career of choice, you better believe that’s a massive show of love.

A dad who actually invests in the business, education, or personal goals of his children is rarer than you think. If you make it big, make sure to send some love to your dad. It’ll mean the world to him.

6. Helping you get back up

filipefrazao from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When you were a baby or a little kid, you likely had moments when you fell down or had an accident when you took a spill. Your dad (and your mom) were the adults who would help pick you back up and put you on your feet.

These days, it’s common for adult children to leave the nest, only to fall flat on their faces. Dads often show how much they love their adult children by helping them get back on their feet. Around half of all parents help financially support adult kids, so this might be one of the more common ways older parents show love these days.

7. Planning for the future

Halfpoint via Canva

When parents get older, they have to think about their future, as well as the trajectories of their adult children’s lives. This might not be the most flowery, sugary way to show love, but there’s something to be said about planning to help your own adult children’s lives get easier once you’re gone.

Life insurance, planning end-of-life care that doesn’t involve your kids as full-time caretakers, working to figure out how to spend the most time together… all of these small actions show a lot of consideration to your adult kids that will be greatly appreciated later on.

8. Hugging you

RDNE Stock Project from Pexels via Canva

Did you know that physical touch is actually required to help babies thrive? It’s true, and it doesn’t always have to come from mom. A hug often says so much more than words ever could.

Even as adults, physical touch provides a lot of amazing mental health benefits for everyone. Getting a hug from dad? Oh, those are the best.

9. Spending time with you

Gpoint Studio via Canva

When you grow up and leave the proverbial nest, that’s usually the time that time spent with your parents drops. As adults, we often forget how comforting and fun it can be to just sit down, watch a movie, or even just talk with our parents.

Make no mistake about it. Dad feels the same way. That’s why every time he decides to go fishing with you, it’s a sign that he’s still showing you love in the way only a parent can.

10. Respecting your boundaries

JU.STOCKER via Canva

While parents might be very well-meaning, we all know the whole trope of the “overstepping grandparents.” At times, it even shows up on TV as kids being raised by grandparents. Sure, gramps might have more experience in parenting, but at the end of the day, adult children are the parents of the latest generation.

It takes a lot of restraint for grandparents not to become total busybodies when they see their kids try their hands at the parenting game. Believe it or not, keeping those parenting boundaries? That can take a lot more effort from grandparents than you’d believe. And yes, that counts as love.

11. Giving you that look

Monkey Business Images via Canva

You know that look I’m talking about, right? That simple look that comes with a small smile and a nod? It might be the one universal look that loving fathers do the world over. That’s the look of a dad who is proud of his son, that loving nod of approval that comes with the feeling of, “You did good, kid.”

That’s one of those gestures that’s unmistakable when you see it. It’s the silent message of, “I’m proud of you, kiddo. I love you.”

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.