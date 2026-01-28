If a grandpa has any of these 11 hobbies, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time

The bond between grandparents and their grandchildren is essential for childhood development, including boosting their levels of resilience and cognitive skills. Of course, this time is also beneficial for grandparents — boosting their cognitive health and promoting a sense of social interaction with strong mental health outcomes, at least according to a study from the American Psychological Association.

While spending quality time together can often be nuanced depending on locations, distance, and family dynamics, certain things bring grandkids and their grandparents closer together. For example, if a grandpa has any of these hobbies, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. They’re drawn in by the allure of a new hobby or task they don’t have at home, and secured by the love and attention they get from their grandparents.

1. Playing a musical instrument

On top of improving cognitive processing and general brain health, playing musical instruments around kids, especially from a young age, can truly cultivate their love of music later in life. It sets them up with the love of the arts that’s essential for their well-being and mental health later in life, whether they decide to pick up and instrument on their own or not.

If a grandpa has any of these hobbies, like playing the guitar or keeping a piano in his home, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. Especially if they don’t have access to a lot of music or musicians at home, chances are they’re drawn in by the subtle benefits they subconsciously reap from being around music.

2. Storytelling

According to a study from Psychological Trauma, sharing stories often cultivates stronger bonds and family dynamics between different generations of a shared family unit. Not only that, but children develop a sense of identity from hearing stories about their parents’ and grandparents’ lives, which sets them up for authenticity and a sense of personhood later in life.

That’s why kids are often drawn to hobbies like collecting and telling stories in their grandparents — it makes them feel like a piece of a larger whole, and prompts important feelings of connectedness and belonging.

3. Fixing small gadgets and toys

According to a study from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, kids often feel more important and secure in their lives when they feel like they matter. Whether that means having certain responsibilities around the house or engaging in play that offers them a specific task, these small experiences have big implications for their development and well-being.

That’s why it’s not surprising that if a grandparent has hobbies like “fixing” gadgets and toys, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. They not only feel like they have the chance to play and connect with a family member, but also feel important and needed by fixing something.

4. Woodworking

According to a 2023 study, model trains and other physical toys often provide children with opportunities to engage in construction play that boost their creativity and problem-solving skills. That’s why they’re often drawn to building things and playing with tangible toys that center on construction.

So, even if there are certain things in their grandpa’s woodworking station that they certainly can’t do or play with, even watching or playing a small role can be incredibly beneficial and interesting for grandchildren. It’s one of the hobbies that grandkids can’t get enough of at their grandparents’ house — and it likely makes them want to hang out all the time.

5. Making model planes and trains

There’s no denying that kids’ toys play a very strong, important role in crafting their development. Everything from social skills to motor functions, and even emotional regulation are boosted when kids play with certain toys.

However, there’s a reason why model cars, planes, and trains are all such popular fixtures for many kids — they offer them a sense of control over something real that they often lack in other spaces in their lives. So, if a grandpa has hobbies around making or fixing these small models, chances are his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time.

6. Film photography

Especially in the world of modern digital convenience and cell phone cameras, it’s no surprise that many children are fascinated by film photography. They can hold a tangible photograph in their hands — it’s almost as if these photos we took for granted are new keepsakes for younger generations of sentimental adults.

Photography is also a hobby that keeps you in the present moment — it’s not necessarily a form of escapism. So, even for these men picking up new hobbies later in life, it could be a ritual beneficial to their daily mental health and sense of mindfulness, even amid a chaotic schedule.

7. Making food from scratch

Especially if they don’t have a lot of homemade meals at home or aren’t around to watch their parents cook, if a grandpa has certain baking or cooking hobbies, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. Making food from scratch is, of course, more nutritious for kids, but it can also be more fun.

Especially at a young age, kids like to feel a sense of importance, accomplishment, and control over their tasks, and taking on a recipe with their grandparents can feel like the perfect way to do that.

8. Writing letters

Considering many kids today are growing up in an ultra-digital culture, where handwritten letters and “thank you” notes are subtly going out of style, it’s not surprising that this is a hobby they’re interested in. It not only introduces a sense of novelty into their lives, but it can encourage them to lean into their own personal hobbies — like journaling or writing in a notebook — that add a lot of value to their lives.

If a grandpa has any of these hobbies, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. It’s a fun way to introduce “old-school” habits back into their lives, especially centered around things like handwriting and letter-writing that are more important for connection and health now more than ever.

9. Treasure-hunting outside

Whether it’s using a metal detector on the beach or hunting for natural objects on a walk outside, if a grandpa has any of these hobbies, his grandkids probably want to hang out with him all the time. Not only do these hobbies tend to feel like a “treasure hunt,” but they also offer space to get outside and experience nature for kids who spend the majority of their time indoors.

As a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry explains, this time outdoors is essential for childhood development — both through mental health and cognitive processes — so having time to engage with nature with their grandparents is the perfect way to spend their free time.

10. Playing strategy games

From putting together puzzles to playing strategy card games, and even teaching kids to play chess, these kinds of hobbies are the ones that encourage children to spend more time with their grandparents. Especially considering board games typically promote better social skills and empathy, alongside cognitive skills and general problem-solving boosts, these hobbies aren’t just fun, they’re healthy.

If a grandpa always takes time to play these games with his grandkids, chances are they’re excited to spend quality time together — not only because they feel smarter, but because they’re more closely bonded to their families and reaping a sense of accomplishment from these tasks.

11. Reading physical books

According to experts from the Yale School of Medicine, reading is a powerful hobby and skill for children of all ages, promoting not just better empathy and perspective in the world, but also mental, emotional, and physical health.

When kids notice their parents and grandparents reading for fun, it also encourages them to pick up a book themselves. It’s a trait and skill that’s passed down from generation to generation, which is why it’s so important for grandparents and parents to engage in it themselves and with their kids.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.