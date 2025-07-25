Psychology Says Kids With High Levels Of Intelligence Just Naturally Have These 5 Things

As much as we'd like to believe that the signs of intelligence in our kids are easy to spot, it's not confined to quantifiable structures. Higher level intelligence is a blend of constantly evolving interpersonal and intrapersonal skills.

Some parents would argue that when you are active in nurturing your children's potential (which they all have), the habits are easier to identify. At the end of the day, consistent encouragement is the water and sun that kids need to bloom.

Psychology says kids with higher levels of intelligence just naturally have these 5 things:

1. Self-awareness

Self-aware people have an advantage over others in their quest to get into college because they know who they are in the world. They know what they want and how to get there.

They know their strengths and weaknesses. They know what they bring to a group. A self-aware person can identify the perfect school for them and the steps to get accepted to the school.

The good news is it’s never too late to become self-aware. To begin, take an inventory of what you want in the world. If you don’t know, consider using some online self-assessment tools.

2. Ambition

If you want to go to college, you must authentically want to go to college. That may seem obvious, but hear me out. With the amount of competition for your space at the college of your dreams, you must have the ambition to get there.

The basic definition of ambition is "an earnest desire for some type of achievement or distinction, as power, honor, fame, or wealth, and the willingness to strive for its attainment." If you want to go to college, you must decide right now that you can and will do the work necessary to get you there.

You can’t sit around doing work that is "good enough" and expect to get into whatever college you want. I can promise you many of your peers have already been working hard for years, knowing their ambition is necessary to get them into a good college when the time comes.

Research suggests that ambition, particularly when coupled with a growth mindset and a willingness to persevere, is a strong predictor of success, including getting into good colleges. When kids are motivated by a genuine interest in learning and personal growth, rather than solely external rewards, they are more likely to engage deeply with their studies and achieve higher levels of academic performance.

3. Persistence

If you want to get into college, you must be persistent, which means you continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty or opposition. I knew exactly where I wanted to go when I applied to college.

I barely had the grades to get in, but I knew my sparkling personality would help me overcome the issue. I was persistent in getting in front of anyone who could influence the admission decision. I had my formal interview first, then wormed my way into another one a few months later when visiting the college with a friend.

I then arranged an alumni interview so a third person could weigh in about what I was like. Yes, I got accepted. So, don’t give up on your efforts to get into the college of your dreams, no matter what obstacles are put in front of you!

Studies have shown that grit, a combination of passion and perseverance, is a significant predictor of success, even more so than intelligence in some cases. Cultivating a growth mindset, where individuals believe their abilities can be developed through dedication and hard work, is also important for fostering persistence and resilience.

4. Compassion

One vital personality trait for someone who wants to get into college is one many people miss — being compassionate and community-minded. Yes, academic and athletic accomplishments are important, but so is demonstrating an eagerness to give back to your community.

Do you volunteer in your town? Do you mentor younger kids or Candy Stripe at the hospital, or serve food at your local shelter?

By working in your community, you demonstrate to the admissions council you are centered on your success and interested in serving the world as a whole. You are someone who will take their ambition and persistence and use it for good. If you aren't already, get out in your community and make a difference.

Colleges and employers seek students who demonstrate qualities like leadership, social responsibility, and the ability to collaborate, all of which can be fostered through community engagement. A 2014 study found that engaging with a community often involves overcoming challenges, whether it's organizing an event, advocating for a cause, or simply navigating interpersonal dynamics.

5. Creativity

While it might seem like getting into college is a linear process, there are twists, turns, and surprises along the way. Looking good on paper is not the only thing you need to get into college.

Someone who is a creative thinker looks at a situation from many angles and figures out the best way to handle it. For example, my daughter didn’t take any AP courses because she didn’t like the format.

She didn’t like having to study to take a test. She wanted to learn, discuss, debate, and explore nuances. When it was time to apply to colleges, she decided to explain to the admissions committee why she didn’t take those classes, because not having taken them made her seem less ambitious.

As a creative thinker, she explained to the committee why she chose the classes she took. She wanted to learn more and be more challenged.

Guess what? The committee loved how she thought outside of the box and wanted to learn more than she wanted to pass a test to get college credits. My daughter has since graduated from NYU.

Use your creative thinking to set yourself apart. Being another cookie-cutter student won't get you into the college of your dreams.

Positioning yourself creatively will! A good education can change your life. Getting it to the right college for you will make the change even more profound.

Do some self-examination right now. Are you self-aware, ambitious, persistent, community-minded, and creative? If those personality traits aren’t part of your nature, consider working on honing them more. It will give you a leg up over your competitors. Good luck! You can do this!

