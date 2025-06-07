Kids Who Pick Up This One Thing Early In Life End Up Successful In 'Pretty Much Anything' As Adults, According To Psychology

If there’s one thing all good parents have in common, it’s a desire to prepare their kids for success. Many assume that the best way to do that is to ensure that they excel academically. Oftentimes, however, good grades and academic prowess are rooted in a foundation that has ties to activities unrelated to learning numbers and memorizing facts.

One expert thinks it’s important to give a particular extracurricular activity just as much of a priority as anything else, including school work. He believes that playing a musical instrument is the true gateway to success.

Advertisement

Learning to play a musical instrument can set children up for success later in life.

Stefan Falk, an executive coach, workplace psychology expert, and author, wrote a piece for CNBC Make It in which he clarified just why it’s so important for a child to learn to play a musical instrument. While he was specifically focused on music, he did argue that any time devoted to artistic endeavors is worthwhile.

“Being artistic in some way can transform you,” he said. He also quoted Steve Jobs, who said in a 1995 PBS documentary, “I think part of what made the Macintosh great was that the people working on it were musicians and poets and artists and zoologists and historians, who also happened to be the best computer scientists in the world.”

Advertisement

Yan Krukau | Pexels

Learning an instrument teaches you much more than just how to read and create music.

But, for Falk, out of all the artistic pursuits, he argued that playing a musical instrument was best. He said it is “the most powerful for rewiring the brain for greatness.” He added, “Studies have consistently found that children who learn music are more likely to have increased IQ scores and better language development.”

Advertisement

According to Falk, one of the biggest benefits of playing an instrument comes from the fact that it allows you to visualize a successful future. He pointed out that, when practicing, musicians see their future performances on stage with an applauding audience.

Playing an instrument will also change the way you think about time. You will come to see how important it is and how it can be used for truly staying on track and remaining productive. And, Falk argued, these benefits won’t just help you be a better musician. They will translate to your work and personal life, as well.

In a time when more importance is placed on STEM, it's refreshing to hear how important the arts are to learning in general. Even Einstein agreed. He said, “Life without playing music is inconceivable to me. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music... I get most joy in life out of music”.

Advertisement

Playing a musical instrument has serious benefits for your brain, which makes you a better, more creative worker.

According to the Merit School of Music, going the extra mile by actually learning to play an instrument instead of just listening to music has a lot of benefits. “This is because when you’re learning to play an instrument or sing, you’re exercising every area of your brain and, in turn, modifying your brain’s structure and function — also known as neuroplasticity.”

This is something that Falk agreed with. “It encourages their brain to operate at full capacity, building the neural foundation for mastery in pretty much everything,” he said.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Advertisement

Building a stronger brain will make you a better worker. Being able to access all parts of your brain will allow you to tap into more creativity. Children who have this experience from a young age will be better equipped to make a difference in the world when they grow up.

While playing an instrument will prepare kids for a more successful adulthood, it will benefit them in the immediate future as well.

Coastal Kids Pediatrics explained that kids who play instruments have better coordination and memory. It also decreases their risk for anxiety and depression. And, of course, it affects a child’s mind.

“Learning any skill creates new connections in the mind that were not originally there,” they said. “Instruments are unique in that they not only increase the creative side of the brain, but also the intellectual side.”

Advertisement

One way to ensure kids are successful now and well into the future is to encourage them to learn a musical instrument. Parents can play an important role by being enthusiastic about their child’s musical choices and giving them a wealth of options and opportunities.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.