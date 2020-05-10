100 Best Mom Quotes Of All Time

Celebrate Mother's Day with the best quotes that describe mom.

Mother’s have an intuition we’ll never understand until we become one, and the mom quotes listed below prove that mothers always, always know best.

How does a mother know if her child is in trouble? How does a mother sense something overbearing her child?

Women go through their own journey of discovery when they become mothers. They discover personal growth, patience, and responsibility. A mother also discovers a friend in her child and they journey together through problems and solutions, learning about life from each other along the way.

Mothers are the epitome of sacrifice. They learn to pray harder and prepare for a time when they would give their life for their children.

Moms give us reminders and the best advice to help us get through life. All mom share universal communication — love — and these mom quotes to prove it. Use these quotes about moms not only to share with your own family on Mother's Day, but also to take with you through life. Remember your mom and everything she's done for you, and thank her for being there every step of the way.

1. "I may not be perfect, but when I look at my children, I know that I got something in my life perfectly right."

2. "A Mother understands what a child cannot say."

3. "Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles." —Sharon Jaynes

4. "Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work." —C.S. Lewis

5. "Being a mom might mean that my hands are full, but so is my heart."

6. "A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." —Agatha Christie

7. "Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother."

8. "I’ll love you. I’ll like you forever. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be." —Robert Munsch

9. "Being a mom is a tough job but it’s the best job anyone could ever ask for."

10. "Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first." —Matthew L Jacobson

11. "To a child’s ear, “mother” is magic in any language." —Arlene Benedict

12. "The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children."

13. "I didn’t lose myself when I became a mother. I discovered an even better version."

14. "There is no one perfect way to be a good mother. Each mother has different challenges, different skills and abilities, and certainly different children. The choice is different and unique for each mother and each family." —Elder M. Russell Ballard

15. “'Mother' Definition: One person who does the work of twenty, for free."

16. "Your greatest contribution to the kingdom of God may not be something you do, but someone you raise." —Andy Stanley

17. "Be the Mom you want them to remember"

18. "The art of mothering is teaching the art of living to children." —Elaine Heffner

19. "Being a mother is learning about the strengths you didn’t know you had… and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed." —Linda Wooten

20. "I’m a mother. Life can be tough. But I am tougher."

21. "Still the most magical day of my life is the day I became a mom." —Linda Becker

22. "Moms are the ones who truly know the meaning of 24/7."

23. "In the end, I am the only one who can give my children a happy mother who loves life." —Janene Wolsey Baadsgaard

24. "Being a mother is not about what you gave up to have a child but what you’ve gained from having one."

25. "Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials." —Meryl Streep

26. “She raised us with humor, and she raised us to understand that not everything was going to be great—but how to laugh through it.” —Liza Minnelli (on mom Judy Garland)

27. “I don’t know if I feel like a bad mom, but at the end of the day I’m always plagued with, did I do enough? Should I go in a different direction? But I also know that my entire life revolves around [my son] Louis.” —Sandra Bullock

28. “It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” —Dorothy on The Golden

29. “If I were hanged on the highest hill / Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! / I know whose love would follow me still / Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!” —Rudyard Kipling

30. “Because I feel that, in the Heavens above / The angels, whispering to one another, / Can find, among their burning terms of love / None so d51. “There ought to be a hall of fame for mamas / Creation’s most unique and precious pearl / And heaven help us always to remember / That the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world” —Glen Campbell

31. “I finally understand / for a woman it ain’t easy tryin to raise a man / You always was committed / A poor single mother on welfare, tell me how ya did it / There’s no way I can pay you back / But the plan is to show you that I understand / You are appreciated” —Tupac Shakur

32. “You showed me when I was young just how to grow / You showed me everything that I should know / You showed me just how to walk without your hands / Cuz mom you always were the perfect fan” —The Backstreet Boys

33. “I wanna tell the whole world about a friend of mine / This little light of mine, I’m feelin’ let it shine / I’m feelin’ take y’all back to them better times/ I’m feelin’ talk about my mama if y’all don’t mind” —Kanye West

34. “Never gonna go a day without you / Fills me up just thinking about you / I’ll never go a day without my mama” —Boyz II Men

35. "Mama, you taught me to do the right things / So now you have to let your baby fly / You’ve given me everything that I will need / To make it through this crazy thing called life” —Carrie Underwood

36. “My mom [has] always been my hero. Watching her experience something like breast cancer was pivotal, I think in my whole family’s life and experience. She is one strong lady.” —Emma Stone

37. “A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” ―Washington Irving

38. “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning

39. "None so d​evotional as that of ‘Mother'” —Edgar Allen Poe

40. “In 1971, Bossier City, Louisiana, there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child. She was a high school dropout and a single mom, but somehow she managed to make a better life for herself and her children etc... want to say, I love you, Mom. Thank you for teaching me to dream.” —Jared Leto

41. “You sacrificed for us. You’re the real MVP.” —Kevin Durant

42. “My mom had four kids, one with special needs. She had a full-time job, and she still came home and made dinner for us every night, from scratch. It was amazing.” —Eva Longoria

43. “It’s the job that I take most seriously in my life and I think it’s the hardest job.” —Debra Messing

44. “There’s something that just happens to you when you have a baby, and you look at their little eyes for the first time when you’re holding them. They’ve been safe inside your belly for almost 10 months, and now they’re in your arms. Intuition kicks in, where you will do anything for them and you have all the tools inside of you to take care of them.” —Hillary Duff

45. “Don’t listen to anyone’s advice. Listen to your baby … There are so many books, doctors, and well-meaning friends and family. We like to say, ‘You don’t need a book. Your baby is a book. Just pick it up and read it.’” —Mayim Bialik

46. “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” —Kate Winslet

47. “[When] you’re dying laughing because your three-year-old made a fart joke, it doesn’t matter what else is going on. That’s real happiness.” —Gwyneth Paltrow

48. “Over the years, I learned so much from mom. She taught me about the importance of home and history and family and tradition. She also taught me that aging need not mean narrowing the scope of your activities and interests or a diminution of the great pleasures to be had in the every day.” —Martha Stewart

49. “My mother is a walking miracle.” —Leonardo DiCaprio

50. “I see myself as a mom first. I’m so lucky to have that role in life. The world can like me, hate me or fall apart around me and at least I wake up with my kids and I’m happy.” —Angelina Jolie

51. "The love and compassion you’ve always carried in your heart makes you a wonderful mother and a beloved friend."

52. "Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm

53. "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." — Oprah Winfrey

54. "At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief." — Michelle Obama

55. "Everything has changed, and yet, I’m more me than I’ve ever been.” — Iain Thomas

56. "It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters."

57. "When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child." — Sophia Loren

58. "There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, heart, and mind of your child you are super mom." — Stephanie Precourt

59. "A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." — Marion C. Garretty.

60. "Motherhood: if you think my hands are full, you should see my heart"

61. "My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis." — Drew Barrymore

62. "No matter your age, you will always need your mom."

63. "Moms are the people who know us the best and love us the most."

64. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

65. "Little souls find their way to you whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s." — Sheryl Crow

66. "I love my mother as trees love water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights." — Terry Guillemets

67. "Even on the days, you feel like you are failing, look around. Your child’s smile will bring you right back up"

68. "Just when you think you know love, something little comes along and reminds you just how big it is."

69. "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother" — Abraham Lincoln

70. "There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one." — Jill Churchill

71. “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” — Dorothy Canfield Fisher

72. "Taking care of yourself is part of taking care of your kids."

73. "No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that."

74. "A mother and daughter’s love is never separated." — Viola Shipman

75. "Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” — Tina Fey

76. “I’ve never had more appreciation for anyone in my entire life until I became a mom.” — Chrissy Teigen

77. “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”

78. "Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever."

79. "I’m a strong woman because a strong woman raised me."

80. "A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s." — Princess Diana

81. "Happiness is seeing your mother smile."

82. "If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period." — Rosie Pope

83. "You have my whole heart for my whole life."

84. "I loved you before I knew you."

85. I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” — Oprah Winfrey

86. "There is nothing as powerful as mother’s love, and nothing as healing as a child’s soul."

87. "There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." — Mahatma Gandhi

88. "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine."

89. "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had." — Linda Wooten

90. "As is the mother, so is her daughter." — Ezekiel 16:4

91. "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness." — Jessica Lange

92. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod

93. "May your coffee be stronger than your toddler."

94. "Home is where your mom is."

95. "For a mother is the only person on earth who can divide her love among 10 children and each child still have all her love."

96. "Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out."

97. "By being yourself, you put something wonderful in the world that was not there before." — Edwin Elliot

98. "Life doesn’t come with a manual; it comes with a mother"

99. "You are a gift from God a friend that I can count on and a wonderful model of a mother."

100. "It’s not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it." — Golden Girls

