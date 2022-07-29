50 Gifts For New Moms Going Back To Work

Going back to work after giving birth is tough — in fact, it's way harder than it should be. That's why it's such a lovely gesture to gift the newly postpartum mom in your life a little something as she transitions back into the 9-5 grind.

We've sorted the gifts below into gifts for moms and also some gifts for her baby (which, let's be real, are also for moms), and we've run the gift gamut from practical (#16) to luxurious (#27) to whimsical (#14) to efficient (#6) to just plain pretty (#17.)

No matter the personality type, you're sure to find something in this gift guide that a new working mom will love. And if you're feeling especially generous, offer free babysitting! *wink*

Take a look below at some of the best gifts for moms returning to work after maternity leave — happy shopping!

For her:

Check Current Pricing On Backyard

Since new moms don't get a ton of 'me time', gifting some simple, like a candle, is very welcome. This one's made using a premium blend of soy and coconut waxes and would look great on any desk.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A nice alternative to diaper bags, this stylish, streamlined tote in soft recycled canvas in an easy-to-grab size and shape, is perfect for carrying her daily work necessities. As for diaper bags...

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Every new working mom needs a sturdy diaper bag. This one by Petunia Picklebottom's efficient design has compartments for everything you need, but its trim size makes it easy to take anywhere. And the chic appearance is subtle and stylish.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Maurices

She'll never miss a beat at work with this comfortable and fashionable maternity blouse.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

At first, this may seem like an overly-practical gift but trust us: once you have kids, it is the best gift ever. This cordless floor washer allows you to vacuum and wash floors at the same time, making it an effective way to clean wet or dry messes and tackle tough and sticky messes.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

There is not a single new working mom who won't welcome the gift of caffeine — purity coffees are specialty-grade, organic, and are roasted specifically so she can best use the caffeine for fuel.

SHOP NOW

Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Check Current Pricing On American Spoon

What new mom who's just gotten back to her 9-5 wouldn't love to wake up to a weekend pancake breakfast in bed? Spoil her with this decadent and scrumptious gift.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Bye-bye stretchmarks! This pregnancy oil reduces the appearance of stretch marks with Centella Asiatica extract, while activated passionfruit oil works like a peptide.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Frank And Oak

New moms live in comfy tees. This one from Frank And Oak is made from soft and eco-friendly organic cotton and features a classic fit and a timeless crewneck. It's chic enough to be a work staple, either solo or layered under a knit or an overshirt.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A great staple to keep on her desk for dry hands, this creamy, rich, olive oil-based lotion restores lost moisture and leaves the skin feeling soft and silky without being greasy.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

For the busy new working mom, this is a great grab-and-go option for those who don't want to be bogged down by too many bags. Each Leather Crossbody Organizer features two zip pockets to keep valuables such as cash, and credit cards, as well as an ID window that's hidden beneath the flap cover for convenient access to your Driver's License.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A great option for the WFH new mom who doesn't have a ton of time to get ready, this headband comes in one size and is perfect for a casual day or a lunchtime workout. Its soft, breathable, stretchy, and lightweight.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Every new mom deserves an extremely comfortable office chair. This Ergo Flip is made with breathable fabric for optimal airflow and comfort — no wire mesh marks! Plus, it features a full-length backrest, contoured neck/headrest, and ergonomically curved lumbar so you can sit for longer without any discomfort.

SHOP NOW

Handcrafted by artisan communities in a fair trade environment, this friendly giraffe makes an adorable office staple for any new mom returning to work, plus each purchase empowers artisan communities in the Philippines.

Check Current Pricing On Likhâ

SHOP NOW

Treat the new mom in your life to this creamy, whipped body butter with a vanilla + citrus scent — it's a great staple to have on hand to soothe dry, cracked hands.

Check Current Pricing On Mason Farm Grove

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Every new mama needs postpartum leggings. This pair has just the right amount of compression and around-the-clock support, so she can rest easy whether she's taking a conference call, cuddling up with baby, or even doing a post-work yoga sesh.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Starfish Project

Sometimes gifting a new mom a trinket that has nothing to do with motherhood can feel luxurious. You can buy these one-of-a-kind turquoise stones from Starfish Project, a social enterprise with a Holistic Care Program that cares for women escaping human trafficking and exploitation in Asia.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Self-care for new moms comes in moments, not hours. And a brightening mask is perfect for those moments — this one has 4 bio-cellulose sheet masks infused with a potent combination of prebiotics, marine collagen, edelweiss extract, seaweed extract, and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Not too crunchy, not too smooth, just a perfect afternoon work pick-me-up.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Lip balm is such a great gift for new working moms because who doesn't ever need it? She can keep a few in your purse, on her desk, you get the idea. This one from EcoLips is made with Organic Mongongo oil sourced from Zambia.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Did someone say mini cookie stash? Sweet and crunchy full of caramel, ginger, and cinnamon flavor, throw these tasty mini cookie stashes in a desk drawer to curb afternoon munchies.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

For the WFH new mom, make it an off-duty day — jk, there is no off-duty day when you're a new mom — in these soft, stretchy joggers covered in a lively allover print.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Crafted in collaboration with Jonathan Adler, this ink drop rug features a pretty geometric pattern and is the perfect thing to put under a desk. And the best part? It's completely machine-washable. (A MUST once you have a new baby.)

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Jafra

Showers are hard to come by as a new mom and smelling exquisite is practically a luxury. Gift her a scent she can wear to work: this one by Jafra has notes of romatic turmeric root and rich, earthy oakwood.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing on Amazon

All leakproof underwear — a must for new moms, for obvious reasons— is not created equally. Proof undies stand above the rest because they're designed with patented Leak-Loc technology and the double reinforced edges help you to feel dry and confident.

SHOP NOW

For the mom who walks to work (and drops her baby at daycare en route), why not gift her a really great stroller? The YPSI's innovative design allows for quick and easy folding and closes inward, always keeping upholstery clean, and converts from a single stroller to a double stroller (baby #2???)

Advertisement No more homework battles. No more morning mania. Click here and get your Back-to-School SurTHRIVAL Training!

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

SOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On California Cowboy

New moms live in robes. And if she works from home, she may even work in one, too. This vintage 1970s-inspired statement robe is luxuriously comfortable.

SHOP NOW

For baby:

A travel crib is a great gift for a working mom who travels and takes her baby with her. This one by Chicco simplifies on-the-go sleep with a lightweight frame, fast, snap-open setup, compact fold, and zippered carry bag for convenience.

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Introducing peanuts early is a known way to avoid allergies later. These puffs are a yummy, wholesome, quick-dissolve snack for kids that also makes it deliciously simple to include nuts in infant diets, early and often.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Breakproof yet lightweight, DUO, the first-of-its-kind hybrid baby bottle, provides the purity of glass and convenience of plastic in one unique bottle.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

This mini mat comes in handy as her baby ages into a toddler because it suctions to the table. (Less mess = happy mom!) Plus, the mat’s stable base reduces tipped bowls/plates and helps infants and toddlers learn to self-feed.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

For the working mom who travels, this 2-in-1 gift is amazing: it converts from a portable booster seat to a backpack diaper bag. Once meal-time is over, simply fold up the booster seat and pack up all your parenting essentials to transition to diaper bag mode.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Dopple

Time is very precious to a new working mom (read: she doesn't have a lot of it.) Gift her a clothing subscription service to eliminate the stress of online shopping. It's super-easy: Mom takes the Dopple style quiz, they pick pieces that fit that style, and then you only keep what you love.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On The House Of Noa

This playmat is a great gift for the WFH mom because it looks like a rug but is actually a premium cushioned EVA foam play mat with tiles that wipe clean. We repeat: It wipes clean. Perfect for tummy time, milestone photos, and easy on your knees!

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A bottle drying rack is a practical gift every new mom needs and this one's effective design accommodates the drying of many baby bottles and accessories but uses minimal counter space.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A smart baby monitor is such a useful gift for a WFH mom and the Nanit is the only computer-vision-powered one that's safety-certified. You can hear and speak to your baby from anywhere with its two-way audio and you can get real-time sound and motion alerts and sleep tracking.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Yumble

For the busy working mom, give her the gift of extra time! These weekly deliveries of homemade meals for her kids mean her fridge is stocked all week so she can get an hour back each day.

SHOP NOW

Photo: Tatiana Bobkova / Shutterstock

The perfect gift for a baby's first library, this book collection brings early-learning concepts to life via the visual arts and exposes the youngest book-lovers to renowned artists and enriching topics such as opposites, shapes, color, food, and art.

Check Current Pricing On Phaidon

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

How adorable are these? Eliminating lost socks and shoes, Komuello baby sock shoes combine a sock and a shoe in an easy pull-off and pull-on design.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Starry Forest Books

Starry Forest Books is an independent publisher passionate about making beautiful kid's books. Their titles range from board books to chapter books and gifting some of these classic titles is truly a special gesture for the new mom in your life that she'll keep forever.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

A sound machine keeps her baby asleep longer which means fewer interruptions for a working mom. More than just a lullaby machine, the Sea Dreams Soother comforts baby with classical melodies, and soothe and glow light effects, brought to life by an enchanting cast of Baby Einstein characters.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

These textured bean bags have so many uses for baby: Developing coordination, exploration, and color recognition and improving hand-eye coordination, dexterity, and fine motor skills.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Halo sleepsacks are a cult item because they're incredible! They nestle baby like a soft blanket, without the risk of sleep-related dangers, and they're used by hospitals nationwide as their swaddle of choice for safe sleep education.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Johnson's First Touch Baby Gift Set is a go-to gift: it contains a selection of gentle products to cleanse, moisturize, and care for baby's delicate skin and hair.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

As baby ages into toddlerhood, sometimes screentime is the saving grace that allows WFH moms to get their work done. These lightweight Motorola MOTO JR200 headphones are specially designed to ensure they're safe for listening.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Wildling

These utterly darling baby shoes blend cotton and breathable linen and aren't particularly necessary for a new working mom, except that she'll get to add "cutest baby feet photos" to her resume.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Walmart

Giving the gift of diapers never goes out of style because moms always need diapers. With a unique 3D core and 3 layers of protection to draw moisture away from the skin, these diapers from Rascal & Friends are designed to keep your baby comfy and dry with up to 12 hours of leak protection.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

Give the gift of possibly the most comprehensive block set ever designed: 70 heirloom-quality pieces in 18 colors, more than a dozen shapes, and a vast array of solid wood components including arches, wheels, bead threader, rolling ramp, shape sorter, and also converts into a pull car. Entertains for hours while mom works.

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Bushel & Peck

We love the idea of gifting progressive, educational books as part of a baby's first book collection. Plus for every book Bushel & Peck sells, they donate one to a child in need. How great is that?

SHOP NOW

Check Current Pricing On Amazon

This sustainable kids' dining set, made from biodegradable, makes a perfect gift for a new working mom who wants to make dinnertime easier as her baby grows.

SHOP NOW

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. Follow her @angiecat86 on Instagram or email her at andreaz@yourtango.com.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.