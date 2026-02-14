If Your Adult Son Uses These 11 Phrases, He's Likely Not A Very Good Person Anymore

Written on Feb 14, 2026

adult son who isn't a good person turned away from caring father fizkes | Shutterstock
Advertisement

While many people overuse the word “toxic” to justify avoidance in their family relationships, sometimes the tension between parents and their adult children isn’t sustainable to tolerate or normalize. Whether it’s rooted in differences of values or built-up resentment from unmet childhood needs, nothing truly justifies continuing to cope with disconnect by actively harming one another, no matter who may be technically “in the wrong.”

So, even if you’re a parent who has made mistakes, you don’t deserve to be “punished” or “blackmailed” with it by your adult children forever. You’re now both adults, and while accountability can go a long way, making excuses for a toxic adult child’s behavior only harms both your well-being. For example, if your adult son uses these phrases, he’s likely not a very good person anymore, and it might be time to start setting boundaries and taking space.

If your adult son uses these 11 phrases, he’s likely not a very good person anymore

1. ‘You owe me’

rude young man saying you owe me to his father Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

A study from Psychology and Aging found that a lot of adult children’s tension with their parents stems from childhood experiences and unresolved trauma. They feel like they were unsupported or unloved by their parents, so even if the relationship has grown stronger in adulthood, they still feel a sense of entitlement to hold their mistakes over their parents’ heads.

Especially for entitled adult kids, who use phrases like “you owe me” and “After everything you did to me?” to justify their own needs and toxic behaviors, blackmail is second nature. They believe they’re deserving of constant attention and sympathy for their unresolved trauma, even if true change and power come from healing and accountability.

RELATED: The Common Phrase People With Unresolved Childhood Trauma Say Without Even Realizing It

Advertisement

2. ‘Why should I apologize?’

defensive adult man asking dad why should i apologize SynthEx | Shutterstock

Leading with an inflated sense of ego doesn’t just harm people’s decision-making skills and general well-being — it also sabotages relationships and encourages people to become the most entitled version of themselves, at least according to psychotherapist Moshe Ratson.

These people think that the natural struggles everyone deals with in their lives are personal attacks. They are defensive in the face of feedback, accountability, and criticism, because they think they’re more important and “better” than everyone.

So, even if this selfishness and entitlement were spawned by parental mistakes in childhood, that doesn’t mean the parents of these adult kids have to continue to tolerate and make excuses for their behavior. If your adult son uses phrases like “Why should I apologize?” he’s likely not a very good person anymore, and it’s time to create space.

RELATED: Parents Who Still Help Their Grown Children Too Much Often Share These 11 Habits

Advertisement

3. ‘You deserved it’

man saying you deserve it to his upset mother trying to comfort him fizkes | Shutterstock

While we often talk about “guilt-tripping” in the frame of parents coping with disconnection from their adult kids, it’s just as common for entitled, selfish adult kids to use phrases like “you deserved it” to weaponize shame toward their parents. They cling to their victim mentality and unresolved trauma as a means of getting what they want, even if it means putting their family dynamic and parents’ well-being at risk.

If your adult son uses these phrases to manipulate you into dismissing your own hurt feelings or meeting their every need, they’re likely not a very good person anymore. Their comfort and victimhood are clearly more important than supporting and appreciating you.

RELATED: Well-Meaning Parents Often Don't Realize These 11 Habits Enable Their Adult Children's Bad Behavior

Advertisement

4. ‘It’s not my fault’

stubborn man saying it's not my fault to his mother confronting him BearFotos | Shutterstock

While blame-shifting behaviors aren’t always a sign that someone is an inherently “bad person,” but rather coping with stress or insecurity in misguided ways, there’s a chance that your adult son using phrases like “it’s not my fault” could be a sign that you need stronger boundaries. We truly build healthy relationships through accountability, and if they’re never willing to apologize or own up to responsibility in their own life, that’s only adding more emotional and literal burdens to yours.

Especially if his lack of accountability and constant defensiveness make you feel guilty for past mistakes or invalidate your feelings, it’s probably time to create distance. Yes, you’re their parent, but that doesn’t mean you have to tolerate disrespect and cruelty.

RELATED: 11 Real Signs Of A Selfish Adult Child, According To Psychology

Advertisement

5. ‘Can’t you see I’m struggling?’

man yelling at his parents saying can't you see I'm struggling BearFotos | Shutterstock

When a toxic adult son doesn’t get his way, the first thing he relies on is weaponizing powerful emotions like guilt and shame. Rather than taking accountability for his own mistakes and responsibility for his own life choices, he blames his parents for his faults and failures.

They’re constantly weaponizing their parents’ internal desire to protect and care for their kids, often at the expense of their own health, well-being, financial stability, and boundaries.

RELATED: Parents Who End Up Estranged From Their Adult Kids Often Display These 12 Behaviors

Advertisement

6. ‘You’re lucky I’m even here’

dismissive man telling worried mom you're lucky I'm even here Comeback Images | Shutterstock

Unlike earlier in life, where parents often have a strong responsibility to show up and care for their children, when they grow up and start their own lives, it’s a two-way street. Both adult kids and parents are expected to play a role in building trust, communicating healthily, and showing up to support one another.

However, if your adult son is using phrases like “you’re lucky I’m even here,” chances are he’s likely not a very good person anymore. His entitlement has encouraged him to believe that he’s more important or “better” than his parents in someway. 

Not only does he shame his parents into believing that they have no choice in turning down his demands, but he also forces them to show up and provide for him even though he’s never offered the same in return.

RELATED: 12 Triggering Behaviors That Make Adult Children Cut Their Parents Off For Good

Advertisement

7. ‘I didn’t ask to be born’

rude man telling concerned sad father I didn't ask to be born antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

As a study from the European Journal of Social Psychology alludes to, many entitled people have an inflated sense of “deservingness” that encourages them to believe that inconveniences, discomfort, and disagreements are fundamentally “unfair.” Anything that feels slightly annoying or uncomfortable for them is immediately a personal attack from the world, their parents, or strangers on the street.

Not only does this sabotage their empathy toward loved ones, but it also encourages them to constantly complain about and seek support from their parents when things go “wrong.” They want to be the victims in their own lives, even if it means taking away someone else’s power, happiness, and health.

RELATED: People With Serious Entitlement Issues Say These 11 Phrases On An Almost Daily Basis

Advertisement

8. ‘Everything is always about you’

selfish adult son saying everything is always about you to his worried mother BearFotos | Shutterstock

If your adult son is using phrases like “everything is always about you” when you’re asking for the bare minimum, expressing a concern, or urging him to take responsibility for his own life, chances are his defensiveness has less to do with you and more to do with his own insecurity. He doesn’t have a sense of inner self-assuredness, so he clings to power and control with his parents, because he knows he has the emotional stock he needs to manipulate them in powerful ways.

While it’s a difficult truth to accept, it’s often the people we know best who know how to hurt and manipulate us powerfully. If you notice your son leaning into their knowledge to hurt your feelings or guilt-trip you into meeting their needs, chances are he’s not a very good person anymore.

RELATED: Parents Who Make These 7 Simple Mistakes Often Raise Narcissistic Children, Says Research

Advertisement

9. ‘Whatever’

man saying whatever to his mother during argument Kittyfly | Shutterstock

Emotionally secure, responsible adult children aren’t afraid to work through problems and validate their parents’ concerns, even if it’s not always comfortable or convenient. They understand that communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and they have an obligation to put in effort, just like their parents, in their shared dynamic.

However, if an adult son feels threatened by valid concerns, honesty, and vulnerability, chances are phrases like “whatever” and “you’re so dramatic” are signs that he’s not a good person anymore. Especially if this kind of invalidating language directly impacts your well-being as a parent, it’s clear he cares more about protecting his ego than supporting you.

RELATED: 5 Things Deeply Insecure People Do On A Regular Basis

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Have These 11 Things In Your Home
11 Phrases Deeply Unhappy Kids Say On A Regular Basis

10. ‘I don’t have time for this’

emotionally detached adult son telling mom i don't have time for this BearFotos | Shutterstock

Despite sucking all of their parents’ time, money, energy, and effort out of their daily lives for personal benefit, adult sons who aren’t good people anymore always use phrases like “I don’t have time for this” when they have the opportunity to help and support in return.

They’re not interested in reciprocal relationships because “keeping score” and weaponizing past mistakes are only acceptable when it works in their favor.

RELATED: 8 Signs You Were Raised By Transactional Parents Who Expect You To Repay Them For Your Childhood

Advertisement

11. ‘You’re so toxic’

man being defensive telling worried mom you're so toxic VH-studio | Shutterstock

Of course, adult children have the freedom to make decisions about their relationships and family dynamics, including creating space. But if an adult son is constantly painting himself as the victim and calling you “toxic” for doing your best, expressing concerns, and trying to work through issues, chances are that has way more to do with his ego than your actions.

While irritability, tension, and some level of conflict are natural in parent-adult child relationships, dealing with constant disrespect, invalidation, and manipulation is another story.

RELATED: 12 Phrases To Use With Someone Who Always Plays The Victim

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Parents Who Stay Extra Close To Their Adult Children Usually Respect These 11 Clear Boundaries
If Your Daughter Has These 10 Things In Her Home She's Lonelier Than You Realize
11 Things Kids In The 1970s Used To Do That Parents Today Don’t Allow Anymore
Loading...