The Spiritual Meaning Of The New Moon In Aquarius, February 11, 2021

Photo: Zolotarevs/Shutterstock.com
The New Moon arrives on February 11, 2021, and joins hands with the Sun at 23 degrees Aquarius making Thursday a spiritually powerful time to change your life and proclaim your freedom.
It’s not often that we see six planets — a stellium between Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Venus with the Sun and the New Moon in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.
February 1962 was the last time a New Moon was met with so many other planets in Aquarius. What was going on then? It was the birthing of the hugely transformational Hippie Era.
On February 5, 1962, there was a total solar eclipse on the day of the New Moon in Aquarius at 15 degrees, and it lasted for four minutes. A solar eclipse only takes place in the same location once every 100 years.
The 60s was first called the Age of Aquarius — a big movement of freedom and revolution to spark human evolution.
It was a wild time and made its imprint on the world. That era gifted us an opening of our minds, our hearts, and our sexuality. It was a sexual revolution of sex and love.
We’ve come a long way since the Hippie Era. And, now 59 years with these same planets together in Aquarius another new age is here.
There's a spiritual meaning to this New Moon in Aquarius.
What does this mean for you, personally? I am only imagining good things! The stars and planets are working in your favor, so let your hair down and let your inner hippie shine.
RELATED: What The Inspiring New Moon In Aquarius Means For Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting February 11, 2021
The New Moon in Aquarius means that there’s literally a party happening in the sign of Aquarius.
Aquarius is the sign of the people and the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all powerfully expressed in its humanitarian energy.
They are all there to celebrate and honor the coming of the new age. Take this time and celebrate with them.
State what you are ready to open to in your life.
Define where you can step stronger into your own unique self-expression.
Here's how to make the most of the New Moon in Aquarius and its spiritual meaning starting on February 11, 2021:
1. Embrace the new age of Aquarius.
And what do I mean by the new age?
This New Moon in Aquarius encourages you to let go of the past by setting an intention for the future.
Last year, the big astrological bang of 2020 took place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn where Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn were conjunct, but this is now is behind us. Capricorn represents the old way of doing things, whereas Aquarius represents the new.
You can see that these two astrological expressions are quite different.
When Saturn and Jupiter met in the sign of Capricorn authority, governments, restrictions, rules, regulations felt powerfully restrictive.
But, Aquarius energy is about freedom, revolutionary thought, expressing your unique self.
2. Accept that change is never easy.
Letting go of the past isn't easy, and Pluto, the planet of transformation is still in Capricorn, and it harmonizes with the New Moon. This can make it feel like the past is impossible to release.
We have a ways to go regarding finishing the old and moving into the new as the old societal structures and systems are reforming. But, it’s important for you to participate in this reformation.
3. Ask yourself what's holding you back.
—Where have you been restricted?
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
—Where have you been shut down?
—Where have you been operating out of fear and not made connection and love a priority?
And where have you done things just because everyone else is doing it!
4. With this New Moon in Aquarius, you’re being called to find your inner authority.
Aquarius is about community and about everyone mattering.
Capricorn is about authority and looking to outside leadership for guidance.
That old Capricorn structure where we give the government, the doctors, and even the Priests ultimate authority just not going to work anymore.
Do you have access to it? Now more than ever it’s important for you to tap into your inner authority.
To be willing to let go of societal norms and align with “your norm.” What that means is expressing your individuality. Finding out what it really means to be you apart from the rest of the pack.
5. Be ready to jump out of the box!
—Who are you?
—What programming have you been exposed to that keeps you from your true self?
We all have some form of programming that’s kept us from our true selves. Now is a good time to let go of it. What is that for you?
If ever there is a time to jump out of the mainstream and live outside the box… this is a good one.
The universe will support you. Have the courage to free yourself from those things that you do out of obligation that also suppress your true unique expression.
Let go of the shackles! Stop holding onto the past and the future transformation will be easier for you.
The challenge is that sometimes it’s not so clear. Maybe you’ve created a whole community around you that is bought into a limiting way of being.
6. This New Moon is your opportunity to break free.
You don’t have to burn your bra to do it. As a matter of fact, if you don’t need the support of a bra don’t wear one! But that’s another subject.
7. Let your soul fly.
It’s time for you to be free. With all of these planets in the air sign of Aquarius, your soul wants to fly.
It’s time for all of us to fly and shine brightly together. Are you willing to do the work that it takes to step into your power?
This New Moon is asking you to be more courageous than ever before. and it’s here to help you do so.
8. As you liberate yourself you help others to do the same.
Aquarius is about freedom that also empowers others.
Discovering where you have been holding back can help others to do the same.
Now’s the time to open up, let go of fear, don’t look to outer authority, find it within yourself and you’ll be paving a way for others to do the same. As you lift yourself up you lift others up. That’s true caring.
Trending on YourTango:
Anna-Thea is an author and Certified Divine Feminine Educator. If you are ready to claim your power but in the most loving way check out my online courses. And if you’re ready for an astrology reading reach out here.
This article was originally published at https://annathea.org. Reprinted with permission from the author.