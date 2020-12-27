Understanding The Throat Chakra & Speaking Your Truth

Photo: getty
The fifth chakra, also known as the throat chakra because it's located at the throat, is all about learning how to speak your truth.
As one of the higher chakras, opening, balancing, and healing the throat chakra results in a level of higher spiritual maturation — getting to know yourself and your personal power.
This is the chakra for communication and expressing yourself, which means that your words are powerful. How you choose them is what creates your reality.
Communication allows you to express yourself and connect with others. Your words determine the depth to which you can connect with another.
What does the throat chakra represent?
The Sanskrit name for the fifth chakra is Visuddha, colored blue with the element ether.
The fifth chakra is not only about learning how to speak your truth, but also about learning how to speak from your heart.
If your throat chakra is shut down, you won’t be able to express what is in your heart.
In order to express yourself clearly, especially in intimate and emotional situations, it’s important to know yourself.
The fifth chakra and developing it involves a level of spiritual maturity, which means having the ability to be upfront in your communication and ask for what you need without feeling like you have to resort to yelling or throwing temper tantrums.
From childhood, most of us were not taught how to ask for what we need because we think that if we did, it would mean we are needy.
But needs are normal and natural.
Being able to clearly understand and express your needs to another instead of having a fit or pouting, is part of learning how to open your throat chakra.
There's no need to have a tantrum to get attention or get your way. Ultimately, it will backfire on you and you will sabotage your relationships.
The throat chakra teaches you how to get your needs met as well as create deeper connections with others, resulting in true healing.
Therefore this chakra is how you assert — or don’t assert — your will and the choices you make.
Are you making choices that reflect the true you? Or are you making choices based on social norms, people-pleasing, limiting beliefs, fears, guilt, or from within someone else’s stronghold on you?
Healing the throat chakra is about developing a strong personal authentic will by making choices that reflect your true heart’s desire, as well as your mind’s knowing.
Your fifth chakra super power involves expressing your truth, expressing your creativity, and expressing your needs.
Negative expressions of the throat chakra.
Needing to control relationships and life situations.
Yelling, or the opposite, giving someone the silent treatment.
Not listening and honoring your inner voice and, instead, letting other people’s opinions sway you in a direction that’s not in your highest good.
Lying and manipulation.
Your words don’t match your actions.
"Chatty Cathy" Syndrome.
Fake or masked personality.
Positive expression of the throat chakra.
The ability to speak your truth in a clear and centered way.
Knowing yourself well enough to make clear decisions that you can stand by.
Having a sense of personal authority and a strong sense of self without being egotistic.
Having faith.
Having self-knowledge.
Having personal authority.
Keeping your word.
The fifth chakra teaches you that you cannot control another. The only person you can control is yourself.
This is where you learn how to surrender your will to divine will.
Here are 2 throat chakra healing exercises you can try to start speaking your truth.
1. Learn how to honor your needs.
In order to honor your needs, you first need to know what they are.
Often, people are very disconnected from knowing what they need, especially in a triggering or upsetting situation. We often relate by being a people pleaser instead of taking the risk of rejection and standing in our truth.
For the next week, notice where you might be compromising your truth in order to keep the peace. See if you can express your truth to another without making them wrong.
Simply state the way it is for you.
When you're being pulled in a direction that you don't want to be pulled in, you can simply and calmly say, "That doesn’t work for me."
Then, state what you would prefer.
Speak from your center. Know what you want and state it. Give it a try and see what happens.
You can even try some fifth chakra gemstones, like aquamarine, azurite, and blue apatite.
2. Open your fifth chakra by singing.
The easiest way to accomplish this without adding another task to your self-care list is to sing while you're in the car.
Either pick your favorite songs or find some yogic chants, and sing them while you are driving.
Snatam Kaur has some wonderful yogic chants and easy to sing songs that are uplifting and will exercise your voice box.
Your fifth chakra can be beautifully activated and opened by using your voice in a joyful way.
Now, it's time for some self-reflection.
How is your fifth chakra expressing itself in your day to day life?
How strong-willed are you? Are you passive-aggressive?
Can you speak your truth in a loving way without disrespecting the needs of yourself or others?
By opening balancing and healing the fifth chakra, how would it enhance your life?
