Scott Disick, 37, Sparks Romance Rumors With 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin After Partying Together On Halloween

He certainly has a type.

Scott Disick was spotted getting into the Halloween spirit and partying on Oct. 31 — and he wasn’t alone!

It wasn’t his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, that was by his side, though.

Model Amelia Hamlin, who is the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was seen strolling with the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star, which sparked some serious romance rumors between the two.

Are Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin dating?

Fans definitely think there is something going on between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin but it’s unclear whether they’re just friends or are seeing each other romantically after they were spotted partying together on Halloween.

One Twitter user expressed her disdain for the couple, simply writing, “Not Scott Disick and Amelia Gray.”

Another Twitter user echoed that sentiment, writing, “He’s almost 20 years older. What could they have in common? He’s starting to give me a weird vibe.”

Who is Amelia Hamlin?

Amelia Hamlin, who goes by Amelia Gray on Instagram, is a 19-year-old model and actress who was born on June 13, 2001, which makes her a Gemini.

Along with her mom, Lisa Rinna, she’s appeared in six seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2014 - 2020.

Amelia Gray was in a relationship with Mercer Wiederhorn; however, it looks like the couple may have split, considering there are no recent pictures of the two of them on her Instagram account, or on his.

In fact, the last pic that Amelia posted with Wiederhorn dates all the way back to December of 2019.

On an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast earlier this year, Amelia talked about her boyfriend and couldn’t stop gushing about their special bond, saying:

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that’s the one. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

Are Kourtney and Scott back together?

Fans went nuts over rumors that Scott Disick was back with the mother of his children and longtime love, Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair posted cozy selfies to their Instagram accounts while vacationing on a private island for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

“Oh please tell me you guys are getting it back on?!” one hopeful fan wrote on Instagram, while another said, “Favorite couple everyday forever!”

Is Scott Disick dating Bella Banos?

Seriously, we can’t keep up with Scott’s dating life.

Just two months after splitting from Sofia Richie for good, Scott was rumored to be dating 24-year-old model Bella Banos after they were spotted having a “romantic” dinner together at Nobu on Oct. 1.

However, it doesn’t look like much has come from that dinner, considering all the romance rumors with Kourtney, and now with Amelia.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.