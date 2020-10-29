Why Fans Are Convinced Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Finally Back Together For Good

This episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is truly never-ending.

Fans are convinced that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together after the pair posted a slew on Instagram photos from Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday trip.

Not only did both reality stars post pictures of each other hanging out on the private island that Kim K. rented to "feel normal for a brief moment in time" (we'll get to that later), Disick posted a pic with a "mystery woman" while watching the sunset together, and fans think that woman is Kourtney Kardashian.

So, are Kourtney and Scott back together?

Let's investigate.

Scott and Kourtney recently vacationed on a private island together.

Unless you've been living under a rock lately, you've likely heard of Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash that got some serious backlash on social media.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim K. wrote in what's being called an extremely "tone-deaf" Instagram post, considering the uncontrolled pandemic that's currently ravaging the United States.

During the trip, Scott and Kourtney posted a bunch of pictures, which led fans to believe the former lovebirds were finally back together for good.

While their selfies are cute, the picture below is what really got fans speculating about Kourtney and Scott being back together.

"Working on my night moves," Disick captioned the pic of him and a mystery woman watching the sunset.

"Skourt is back ?" one fan commented, while another said, "OMG I'm so ready for this!"

In all honestly, who else could the woman in the photo be? If you look at pictures of Scott and Kourtney together, the top of her head barely hits his shoulder — just like the woman in the photo.

Also, given the fact that Kim only took her "inner circle" on the island getaway, it makes total sense that the woman in the picture is Kourtney.

Kourtney and Scott have partied together often.

Kourtney and Scott reportedly partied together after Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday bash back in 2018.

She and Scott sat next to each other at Los Angeles' Craig's restaurant and then were later seen partying together at Delilah in West Hollywood, where Kylie's official party took place.

Kim Kardashian West shared a video of Scott and Kourtney, and she can be heard shouting in the background, "Oh just like an old married couple on your phones!"

The parents of three were sitting at dinner and grinning while on their phones. Kim captioned the video, "Get back together."

They've also vacationed together while broken up. Disick even took his girlfriend at the time, Sofia Richie, to Finland on a Kardashian family vacay that was filmed for KUWTK.

Are Scott and Kourtney friends?

Other sources have previously reported that Kourtney and Scott are happy with their relationship right where it is now: cordial co-parents, and that they are not looking to get back together.

“Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids," a source said at the time. "He has Sofia and doesn’t want to be bothered with any drama.”

Are Scott and Sofia still together?

Scott Disick famously dated Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and younger sister of Nicole Richie, for three years.

Disick, a grown man in his mid-thirties, started dating Richie when she was just 19 years old.

The pair had an on-and-off type of relationship, but split for good in August of 2020.

Kris Jenner has spoken about Kourtney and Scott getting back together before.

In July, Kris Jenner spoke about the possibility of her oldest daughter and Scott getting back together:

“I don’t think that anybody can ever predict what’s going to happen with this family, so I’ve learned long ago to not really make my judgment on the different couple relationships when there’s a rift, especially with Scott, because Scott’s like my family. I love him very much. I feel like he’s my son and he’s been around for going on 13 years, I think, and he’s the father of my grandchildren, so with us it’s like he’s family. So I look at it much differently from the inside than somebody might look at it from the outside.”

Are Scott Disick and Bella Banos dating?

Scott Disick was spotted with 24-year-old model Bella Banos earlier in October after his split with Sofia Richie.

The pair were first linked in 2017, when Scott was caught leaving a mystery woman's hotel room in Costa Rica during a Kardashian vacation that was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Banos said at the time.

“Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

When was Scott and Kourtney's wedding?

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have never been married, although, given their nearly 15-year history, it's easy to think that they were!

Who are Scott and Kourtney's kids?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three kids together: Mason (10), Penelope (8), and Reign (5).

What is Scott Disick's net worth?

The Flip It Like Disick star is reportedly worth around $40 million.

