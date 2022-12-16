Fans Uncover Reasons Why Khloé Kardashian Refuses To Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney's Home

It seems Kourtney Kardashian's house is strictly off-limits when it comes to Khloé's daughter.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are notorious for having their children spend the night at each other's houses — often posting photos and videos on Instagram of all the cousins having fun.

However, Khloé's daughter is reportedly not allowed to spend the night at a specific Kardashian's house.

Khloé Kardashian reveals she won't let her daughter sleep over at Kourtney's house.

In a December 15 episode of Vanity Fair's lie detector test web series, Khloé revealed that she wouldn't let her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, spend the night at Kourtney's house anytime soon.

"Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?" Kourtney asked Khloé, while the latter was strapped to the lie detector machine.

It didn't take long for the Good American founder to answer, telling her sister with a smile, "Probably not."

When Kourtney asked if it was because they "have too much fun" at her house, Khloé quickly disagreed.

"No ... I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is."

While Kourtney eventually moved on, choosing not to press her sister for an answer, Kardashian fans couldn't help but speculate as to why True isn't allowed to sleep over at her aunt's house with her three cousins, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The theories only heightened after Kim Kardashian posted a recent photo of True sleeping over at her house, along with Dream Kardashian, and Kim's two children, Chicago and Saint.

Fans think Khloé doesn't let True sleep over at Kourtney's house due to their differing parenting styles.

In a Reddit thread, fans tried to come up with probable reasons as to why True isn't allowed to spend the night at Kourtney's house.

One fan pointed out that it could be because Khloé and Kourtney have different parenting styles.

"Khloe and Kourtney’s parenting style might be different. Maybe, Khloe doesn’t want to expose True to Kourtney's approach to food."

In the past, Kourtney has been criticized for controlling what her children eat, and possibly forcing bad eating habits upon them.

In a September 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, the Poosh founder shared her pride that her oldest son, Mason, thinks people who let him eat junk food are "bad."

Kourtney also admitted that she refused to let Mason eat McDonald's fries after he asked, even though it had been a year since he'd last eaten there.

Other fans pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's constant PDA could be a reason.

Kourtney and Travis, who married in May 2022, have quickly become known as the couple who pack on the PDA no matter where they are.

The couple have even been called out for constantly being affectionate by their children, which could be a reason as to why Khloé doesn't want True around them.

In an episode of "The Kardashians," Reign begged his mom and stepdad to stop kissing at the dinner table.

"I am going to die. Ew, guys," Reign complained. "Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French-kiss again?"

Earlier in the same episode, Penelope had even spoken up, asking Kourtney and Travis not to show so much PDA while she was around.

Kourtney Kardashian's kids are known to misbehave.

In a 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kourtney revealed she no longer has a nanny after her daughter scratched her carer in the face during a tantrum.

While Khloé was not present for the conversation, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's horrified reactions suggest the rest of Kourtney's family may be alarmed by her kids' behavior.

In a 2021 episode of the show, Kim also confront Kourtney after the Poosh founder allegedly yelled at one of Kim's nannies.

Kim claimed that her sister is "unable to keep a nanny" and has a "reputation of degrading her staff."

Kendall Jenner once revealed she thinks Kourtney is the worst parent out of all her siblings.

In December 2019, Kendall appeared on an episode of "The Late Late Show," and was forced to rank her siblings in order of best to worst parent during a game of Spill You Guts or Fill Your Guts.

When guest-host Harry Styles aksed the question, Kendall chose to answer instead of eating the questionable dish in front of her.

She went on to name Rob, Khloé, Kim and Kylie in that order, before placing Kourtney at the bottom of the list as the worst parent of her siblings.

A few months later, in September 2020, Kourtney and Kendall appeared on an episode of "Sibling Revelry With Oliver & Kate Hudson," where Kendall explained why she'd ranked Kourtney so low.

The model said that she sees all her siblings as "incredible" parents, and that it had just been an accident when Kourtney ended up at the bottom of the list.

"[I] can't really speak for anyone. But I know just visually how amazing they are," she said.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.