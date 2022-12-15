Khloé Kardashian Fans Share Theory About Why She's Always Eating A Red Lollipop & It May Explain Her Transformation

Khloé Kardashian fans think they've figured out why the star is often seen with a red lollipop.

On Monday, December 12, the Good American founder was spotted eating a red lollipop while attending a Sierra Canyon High School basketball game with her sister Kim and niece North alongside best friend LaLa Anthony, whose son was on the court.

This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old reality TV star has been caught with the candy. She’s been photographed in the past out and about with a lollipop in hand (and mouth).

Fans have a theory that Khloé Kardashian's red lollipop is actually a diet hack.

The ubiquitous presence of Khloé's red lollipop led fans to theorize reasons why she’s been caught on camera consistently eating this particular sweet.

One fan theory posits the lollipop could be a THC lollipop. Others believe the lollipop could be for anxiety or nausea.

But the most popular fan theory is that the lollipop is an appetite suppressant.

Khloé, along with sisters Kim and Kylie, previously promoted Flat Tummy brand’s appetite suppressant products on Instagram.

She was called out for contributing to a culture of body dysmorphia for her Instagram ad for Flat Tummy shakes in 2020, in which she indicated she drank the brand's shakes to lose weight, while also working with a trainer and nutritionist.

Fans slammed Khloé on Twitter for pushing a "harmful narrative" of "unrealistic and unhealthy beauty standards on [her] impressionable audience."

In 2018, Kim posted an ad for Flat Tummy lollipops on her Instagram, calling the appetite-suppressant lollipops “literally unreal.”

She later removed the paid post after allegations that she was using her influence to promote dangerous methods of weight loss to young girls. However, a version with an edited caption that tags the brand still exists on her page.

Kim’s critics surrounding the lollipop ads included actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who called the Kardashians “double agents for the patriarchy” for their promotion of weight loss products.

Khloé responded to the criticism from Jamil by telling the New York Times, “I don’t live in that negative energy space.”

Flat Tummy products are widely controversial.

Flat Tummy lollipops, which retail at $75 for a package of 30 lollipops, aren’t FDA-approved. The main ingredient is cane sugar, with the addition of Sateriel saffron extract, which the company claims is a “clinically proven ingredient designed to help control food intake and cravings.”

Some fans believe that the lollipop could be a clue that Khloé is dropping an upcoming collaboration with Kourtney’s wellness brand Lemme, founded in September 2022.

Lemme, which defines itself as “a new vitamin and supplement brand with innovative science-backed formulations” markets products like the gummy supplements Lemme Focus and Lemme Chill.

While the food anyone chooses to eat is their own business, for Khloé to use her influence to promote harmful body image stereotypes certainly seems like she’s living in— and making money from— the negative energy space she claimed to avoid.

