How Kris Jenner Described Her Daughters When They Were Born Proves Kim Kardashian Was Always Her Favorite

Kris Jenner may have unknowingly proven who her favorite daughter is.

Since the Kardashians graced our television screens in 2007, fans have wondered for several years if Jenner had a favorite daughter — and who it was, though most people have their own theories.

However, it seems Jenner may have previously answered the question of her favorite daughter in her 2011 memoir, "Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian."

In her memoir, Kris Jenner described the birth of all her daughters.

In an excerpt from Jenner's book, the mom-of-six recalled the birth of all of her children, starting with Kourtney Kardashian, who was born in April 1979.

Jenner described that "nine months, two weeks, and two days" after her wedding to Robert Kardashian, she gave birth to her first child, a girl.

"She was born in the middle of the night," Jenner wrote.

She explained the process of picking Kourtney's name, admitting that she'd fallen in love with the name "Courtney" but wanted to give it a unique spin.

"Robert loved the name Kourtney and absolutely adored the little girl who went with it," she continued. "I was equally smitten. She was so little and petite and cute and such a good baby; we just couldn't take our eyes off of her."

"I couldn't get over the realization that I could love someone that much."

For Khloé Kardashian's birth in June 1984, Jenner wrote, "from the moment I saw her, Khloé looked just like a Khloé."

Jenner described Khloé's appearance after she was born as being "different from everyone else in the family," adding that she had come out with blonde hair and greenish eyes, the opposite of her other sisters.

For Kendall's birth in November 1995, Jenner wrote that she'd given her daughter the middle name "Nicole" in honor of her late friend Nicole Brown Simpson, and like her previous children, giving birth to Kendall had been her "greatest blessing."

Similar to the description of Kendall's birth, Jenner kept it short and simple when describing the birth of Kylie in August 1997.

"On August 10, 1997, our second daughter — and my sixth child, the realization of my lifelong dream of having six kids — was born."

Unlike the description of her other daughter's birth, Jenner seemed to put more thought into Kim Kardashian's.

While writing about Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie's birth, the descriptions were shorter and didn't seem to elaborate on many details.

The same can't be said for how Jenner wrote about the birth of Kim.

"From the moment she was born, Kimberly Kardashian was absolutely breathtakingly beautiful," she gushed.

Jenner continued, writing that whenever she looked at Kim's face, she thought of how "beautiful" her second-born daughter was.

"She was just stunning from the beginning and had the most adorable personality — curious, sunny, playful, adorable."

Compared to the descriptions of her other daughters', Jenner may have unknowingly shown her favoritism for Kim.

In the past, fans have theorized that Kim Kardashian was Kris Jenner's favorite.

During the early seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," both Kourtney and Khloé were constantly calling out their mother for giving Kim more support and attention.

Throughout the entirety of the reality show, Jenner and Kim's bond was made front-and-center, while her relationships with her other children didn't seem to have that much screen time.

Jenner even admitted to Kim being her favorite daughter, tweeting in April 2022, "I love my daughter Kim the most! She's the cutest and sweetest!"

The confession was met with disbelief from her other daughters — with Kylie responding that her mom's account was "obviously hacked."

Despite how often Jenner jokes about which of her daughters is her favorite, she has answered the question in several interviews.

During an interview with longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres on her show in 2020, Jenner said her favorite daughter depends on the day. That day, she said, "Uh, Khloé."

And while on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2019, Kim and Khloé, along with Kourtney, agreed that Kylie was Jenner's favorite.

"Kimberly 10 years ago," Khloé said, before the three said in unison, "Kylie now."

