Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Revealing How She Controls What Her Children Eat

It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is dedicated to clean eating and healthy lifestyle habits.

Due to Kardashian's hardcore healthy way of life, fans are starting to question if she could be causing her three children to develop a poor relationship with food.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine discussing her new vitamin supplement brand, Lemme, Kardashian shared a couple of insights that has caused backlash from fans.

Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she controls her kids’ eating habits.

She referenced a time when her son Mason came home from school and referred to a person as “bad” for giving him Cheetos.

“He’s (Mason) very smart. He’ll tell me ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’”

WSJ later asked Kardashian if she believes her kids are deprived of something by not letting them have it.

She responded by reciting a conversation she had with Mason.

The 12-year-old said, “Mom, I need McDonald's french fries today, please it's been a year since I’ve had it.” Kardashian replied saying “Today’s not the day, sorry.”

Fans are accusing Kourtney Kardashian of causing her children to foster a bad relationship with food.

In a Reddit thread about the interview, fans shared how being deprived of certain foods can create bad habits later in life.

“When I went to college and signed up for the dining hall plan I suddenly had so much access to processed/fast food on campus and nobody was around to ‘judge’ my food choices,” one fans shared.

“I started to use food, especially binge eating, as a way to deal with stress and negative emotions. This quote is so sad and gross.”

Another added, “There’s healthy, and there’s obsessive. This is obsessive and a very unhealthy way of thinking to pass on to your kids. It’s about moderation. Jeez.”

Kardashian has made a name for herself as the health-obsessed sister in the family, often discussing her strict dietary rules for her kids on her family’s reality shows.

But when do healthy habits in the home go too far?

We asked our YourTango experts to weigh in on what Kardashian’s comments could say about her children’s relationships with food.

Lisa Newman, a health coach with experience dealing with clients who have food and body image issues, tells us, “Generally the more you place foods in bad and good categories and the more foods you restrict the more you risk a future dysfunctional relationship with food, eating, and body”

“Any time a food is restricted it creates cravings, along with shame and guilt,” she adds.

“Additionally, extreme or restrictive ways of eating that may be healthy or acceptable for adults can be dangerous for children,” she explained.

Suzanne Menser, a psychologist who specializes in the treatment of people with eating disorders, body image issues and anxiety, agrees.

“Diet culture has us convinced that some foods are ‘bad,’ and that we’re ‘bad’ if we eat them. Neither are true.”

“Food gives us energy; that is its primary purpose. It also gives us pleasure, comfort, and connection to our culture,” Menser continues.

She adds that none of what we experience with or feel about food is “bad.”

“Labeling any food ‘bad’ disconnects us from the purpose of the food and connects us instead to diet and wellness culture, which tell us there is a ‘right’ way to do food.”

