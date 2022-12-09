Kim Kardashian Reveals Decorations With Unknown Names & Fans Think It Could Be Kylie Or Khloé's Sons' Names

Fans noticed some unfamiliar names on Kim Kardashian's customized gingerbread houses and now they're wondering who the names are referring to.

Kim took to her Instagram stories to show off the gingerbread houses gifted to her and her kids by mom and manager Kris Jenner.

"I let each kid pick their own," the reality-TV star and beauty mogul told her Instagram followers.

On the roof of each house reads several names — some fans recognized as Kim's kids and her nieces or nephews but others were harder to place.

Fans wondered if Kim Kardashian revealed Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's sons' names.

Given that fans have spent the better part of the past year waiting for confirmation on what Kylie Jenner named her son and have been waiting since July for Khloé Kardashian to reveal her son's name, Kim's post set a lot of tongues wagging.

The names 'Dove,' 'Joshua' and 'Koehen' were seen on Kim's Christmas decorations.

Dove was placed on the house that belongs to Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago, alongside the names of Khloé and Kylie's daughters, True and Stormi.

Joshua and Koehen appeared alongside Saint West's name — which appears to be the names of the 7-year-old's friends.

However, the speculation was quickly stifled when fans learned that the unknown names were friends of Kim's children.

As one fan noted on TikTok, Dove is the name of Natalie Halcro’s daughter. Halcro is a reality TV star and close friend of Kardashian. Her daughter was born in 2020.

The Kardashians know better than to accidentally leak one of their many family secrets via an Instagram story so it looks like we may be waiting a little longer to learn the names of Khloé and Tristan Thompson's son and that of Kylie and Travis Scott's little one.

Kim went on to show North’s house, who picked one “that’s a little bigger.”

The names on North’s house included her own name, and the names of Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope. Ryan is the daughter of Kim's publicist, Tracy Romulus. Sake and Sushi, North’s dogs.

On the other side of North’s house were the names of her friends Gracie, who is Selena Gomez’s sister, Maxwell, who’s Jessica Simpson’s daughter, and Hayden.

Kim's gingerbread houses came at a hefty price tag.

As only one part of Kim's over-the-top holiday decorations, the gingerbread houses are custom-made by Solvang Bakery in Southern California, with a price tag starting at $1,200.

The handmade houses are decorated with miniature furniture and fireplaces with working LED lights. Each house is covered with white frosting as snow.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.