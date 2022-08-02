Travis Scott Drops A Hint About Name Of 6-Month-Old Son With Kylie Jenner

After months of secrecy about the name of the newest addition to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's family, Scott may have just revealed the name of his son.

Jenner gave birth to the baby boy in February 2022 and later announced his name as "Wolf Webster" — Scott's real name is Jaques Webster II.

But, six weeks after giving birth, the makeup mogul backtracked, revealing they were changing the baby's name.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner told fans on her Instagram Stories. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." fans have been wondering what the couple is going to name their baby.

Since then, the couple have been silent on what they've named Stormi's younger brother.

But fans now think Travis Scott just revealed his son's name.

Scott recently shared an Instagram story of a pillow with the name "Jack" embroidered on it, prompting fans to speculate that this is the baby boy's name.

However, Jack may also be a nod to Scott's own first name, Jaques. The rapper also named his record label "Catus Jack" and is known to go by the nickname "Jack" at times.

But, given that the name is a family name, fans have been guessing that "Jack" or "Jaques" could be the baby's name for quiet some time.

However, the couple have still not given any official confirmation so, for now, all we have are some fan theories and vague clues.

Kylie Jenner's son has been the source of lots of fan speculation.

As Jenner or Scott haven’t posted many pictures of their second baby, people have wondered if the couple wants to give the baby some privacy away from the public eye.

However, the couple's daughter is often a star of their Instagram posts and TikTok videos to millions of followers.

In July 2022, Jenner shared clips from a vacation with Scott and Stormi but fans were quick to call out the star for not including her son in any of the footage.

Fans have even developed many theories accusing Kylie Jenner lying about her baby's birth after seeing an odd detail in a video she posted of her ultrasound.

One user commented on Jenner’s video, “Does the second baby exist anymore? I swear I forgot all about him.”

Another user commented, “It’s like the other kid doesn’t exist.”

However, with the Kardashian-Jenner clan already ramping up publicity for the upcoming second season of their Hulu reality show, it's possible Jenner will save her son's name reveal for the show.

