Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend May Have Leaked The Name Of Kylie Jenner’s Son In Recent Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday, and while everybody wished her a happy birthday and another year of good prosper, one birthday post is getting attention from more than just its well wishes.

Fan think Corey Gamble accidentally revealed the name of Kylie Jenner's son.

Kardashian fans are buzzing online, trying to figure out whether or not Gamble may have revealed the information we've all been waiting for.

Posting to his Instagram, Gamble, who has been in a relationship with Kris Jenner since 2014, shared a series of photos wishing Jenner a happy birthday.

"To My Ace that's always got my back out here in these trenches of life," Gamble wrote, "Big Love HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha."

The reference to "Rav" left fans somewhat bewildered and confused followers soon took to a Reddit thread dedicated to the Kardashian family to ask who Gamble was referring to.

One fan suggested that "Rav" could just be short for Travis, referencing Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, fans also noticed a name that shows up somewhere else, digging the rabbit hole deeper.

Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner's son could be named Beau.

Jenner recently teased the release of a new lip shade named "Beau" which is causing a buzz with fans.

"It's the name of her new lip liner shade," one fan said who posted the possible name on the Kardashian subreddit.

However, as other fans noted, Jenner's older half-brother — Brandon Jenner — has a son named Bo so it would be surprising if she also named her child an identical name.

"Rav" and "Beau" are the latest in a long list of guess that fans having been throwing around based on perceived "hints" they noticed on social media. Other frontrunners include Knight and the name Travis Scott may have thrown in the mix with an Instagram story he shared last week.

But, as of right now, the name remains one of the many mysteries that shroud the Kar-Jenner clan.

Jenner gave birth to her baby boy back in February and initially announced that his name was Wolf Webster. The baby is Jenner's second with Scott, whose real name is Jaques Webster II. The couple welcomed a daughter, Stormi, in 2018.

Jenner later revealed they would be legally changing their son's name in an Instagram story writing, "FYI, our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.