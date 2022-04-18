Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Exposed What Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby On A Secret Instagram Account

Ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a baby boy, fans have been wondering what the couple is going to name their new arrival.

Jenner had decided on the name ‘Wolf’, however, decided against it later, revealing that they had opted to change his name.

Since then, fans have been waiting to discover what the couple have gone with instead.

However, fans think the mystery may be over thanks to a mysterious Instagram account that is revealing secrets about the famous family.

Fans think Mason Disick revealed Kylie Jenner’s son’s name on his secret Instagram account.

Many people seem to believe that Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick has a secret Instagram account where he has revealed the baby name.

TikToker Carolyn Perry shared a video where she showed screenshots of Mason's Instagram account.

One screenshot of an Instagram story had a picture of the baby with the caption, “Knight Jacques Webster”.

The post didn't stop there. Other stories included claims about the Kardashian/Jenner family and what would be happening on their new Hulu show, 'The Kardashians'.

One of the stories had the caption, “Highlights for the new show" which included further information about the family. Some of the captions read, “@kendalljenner is engaged.”

“@kourtneykardash is planning her wedding + trying for another baby.”

“@kanyewest wants full custody of kids.”

There were also screenshots of messages from an account claiming to be Kylie Jenner asking the account to stop posting things about the family members.

One of the messages read, "I am going to call mom to let her know what you are doing."

However, it is unlikely that the account actually belongs to Mason Disick.

The image of the baby appears to have been taken from Pinterest and Kylie Jenner does not follow the account.

Fans have also been expressing their skepticism online under the TikTok video about the secret account.

One user wrote, "I feel like the way it’s worded, it’s way too [adult-like] to be from him, there’s no way."

Another user commented, "Why would mason even know some of these things, do we forget he is a literal CHILD?"

Another user wrote, "Nah this can’t be Mason but definitely someone who knows them."

A bunch of fans came up with another theory, that it might be someone else from the family posting on Mason's behalf.

One person wrote, "Maybe it was Kendall. When I write something anonymously I always insult myself to throw off the trail."

Another person wrote, "This has to be Scott behind this, everyone was in this and nothing was said about Scott??"

Mason Disick has a history of posting information about the family on social media.

The reason many fans are quick to believe that this account belongs to Mason is that he has done this before.

In 2020, Mason went live on his Instagram account where he revealed secrets of the show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and claimed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were not back together.

Shortly after he did that, his account had been deleted. Kourtney revealed on her Instagram account later that she had been the one to delete it.

Since then, several other accounts claiming to be Mason have appeared online but none of them have been officially confirmed to belong to him.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.