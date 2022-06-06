Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Revealed Her Son's Name In Her Recent Instagram

From Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram posts, many of her fans are theorizing that she might be hinting at her son's name through her captions and photos.

Jenner gave birth on February 2 of this year but after announcing that she had opted to change her son's name from Wolf Webster, the mom of two has gone radio silent on her son's new name.

This has left it to fans to speculate on the little one's name.

Fans think Kylie Jenner's son is named Jacques or Jack.

In a TikTok video, one fan speculated that the baby's name might be Jack based on a photo Jenner recently posted to her Instagram.

"She did post this [photo], with the caption 'I spy with my little eye'," the fan says in the video. "And she zoomed in to a literal Jack Rabbit. I used to own rabbits, that's a Jack Rabbit. Is this a sign? She changed the baby's name to Jack."

If that theory holds, then it would mean Jenner chose to name her son after his father, Travis Scott's, real name, Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Though, according to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Jenner and Scott chose the middle name Jacques for their son instead of it being his first name. Maybe they changed their minds.

In the comments of the TikTok video, fans threw out other possible name suggestions.

One fan wrote: "I still think it's 'astro' and she's scared to announce," referencing Scott's album titled 'Astroworld,' and his music festival with the same name.

Another fan wrote: "guys ... MARS WEBSTER," pointing out that Jenner posted a photo with the caption: "brb went to mars."

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son back in February, and the reality star revealed her son's name a week later in an Instagram story post that read "Wolf Webster" in white text with a heart emoji.

However, six weeks after giving birth, the couple revealed that they had changed their son's name. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner told fans on her Instagram Stories. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

In an interview with USA Today in April, Jenner said: "I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

She continued, "It just didn't suit him." She said at the time that she and Scott still haven't legally changed their son's name, but were "in the process" and will share an update when they have an official name.

Fans also thought Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason Disick, leaked Jenner and Scott's son's name through his alleged Instagram account.

In a screenshot of an Instagram story, a fan asked Disick what Jenner had named her son, to which Disick wrote: "Knight Jacques Webster."

Though, it is highly unlikely that the account belonged to Disick and the fact that he would reveal the name just like that.

While appearing on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' Kim Kardashian spoke about Jenner's decision to change the baby's name.

"There is one name, I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure," Kardashian said. "It's such a big decision. Honestly, it's the hardest thing ever in life, is to name a child."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.