How Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Responded To The Rumors That Her Daughter's Real Dad

Kylie Jenner's bodyguard directly addressed the rumors that he is actually the father of Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster.

The fan theories started in 2018 shortly after Stormi was born, with many people posting side-by-side photos of Jenner's daughter and her bodyguard, Tim Chung, hinting at a possible similarity in features.

why does Stormi Jenner look like Kylie’s bodyguard? pic.twitter.com/9Be005qfhM — KITO$TUNNA™️ (@OfficialKito) May 2, 2018

The rumors instantly spread across social media like wildfire, causing Chung, who had worked as Jenner's bodyguard since 2016, to respond directly to the allegations on his Instagram story in May 2018.

Kylie Jenner's bodyguard denied being her daughter's father.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which Chung captioned, “My first and last comment," he blasted the rumors as “laughable.”

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Chung wrote in the lengthy post over the weekend.

Chung, who worked as a Los Angeles police officer and model, continued: "Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis [Scott] and their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in a strictly professional capacity only."

“There is no story here and I ask that media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” he concluded.

Fans also noticed that Jenner might have indirectly responded to the rumors as well, posting a photo of her and Scott at the 2018 Met Gala with the caption: "Stormi's parents."

That wasn't the first time the rumors emerged about who is Stormi Webster's actual father.

Rumors were quick to emerge that Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga, who she dated from 2014 to 2017, was Stormi's father instead of Scott, who Jenner had started dating shortly after breaking things off with Tyga.

Tyga eventually responded to the rumors, writing in a tweet: "I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

According to Capital FM, the rumors had gotten so bad that Jenner had allegedly gotten a paternity test on Stormi done to find out the truth.

A source claimed that Jenner "agreed to the paternity test to prove once and for all that Tyga wasn’t the baby’s dad under the condition that he never spoke about it or told anyone it had happened."

"Kylie got the results of the test just before posting the first photos of Stormi’s face, proving Travis Scott was indeed the little one’s father," the source claimed.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.