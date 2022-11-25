Filming the most famous family ever has to have its own caveats.

Although the Kardashians have their own producers for the show, ultimately the decision is up to them on what makes the final cut.

But sometimes the family is a little sneaky about what they can get away with while filming.

Here are 8 times the Kardashians double-crossed their producers.

1. Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner allegedly staged Khloé’s flirting with The Game.

Following the aftermath of her break up with ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian was seen getting flirty with The Game while out at a club in Hollywood.

However, according to a source, it was all staged, and the producers likely had no idea.

The source told Radar Online that the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, wanted it to be a storyline for their show.

“The storyline involves Kris and Khloé being single girls out on the town, letting loose and having some fun," the source said.

"Jenner was the one to suggest it be filmed, and Kardashian jumped on board and said yes."

At this point, Kardashian and The Game are just friends, but back then they had everyone fooled.

2. Kylie Jenner’s lip filler scandal might have been a ploy for her makeup business.

The Kardashians are ultimately an extremely business-savvy family and it seems their youngest, Kylie Jenner, is no stranger to the family practice.

When Kylie was younger, fans began to suspect the star was using lip fillers.

For a while, she denied it but in 2015 she finally confessed that she was indeed using fillers and spoke more about why she denied it for so long.

“I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and up-front,” Kylie said in an interview with ELLE Canada in 2015, via ELLE.

But what most fans don’t realize is that only a few short months after her confession, Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics.

The timing of it all seems suspicious, and what seemed like one of those vulnerable moments for producers to work with, may have just been a marketing scheme.

3. Khloé admitted to faking the storyline of trying to get pregnant.

Before welcoming baby daughter True Thompson, Khloé was depicted as having fertility issues on the show.

According to the fertility expert, she wasn’t ovulating properly.

The entire situation felt very real — they were in an expert's office and her confessions felt vulnerable, but it may have all been for show.

Khloé later admitted to faking trying to get pregnant at the time.

“Yes, I fake tried,” she later told a gynecologist on the show. “I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it.”

At the time, Khloé was with her ex, Odom, and revealed that she only faked trying to get pregnant because she knew “that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into.”

“I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him [Odom], like, even when it made me look like I was the problem.”

Some boundaries don't need to be crossed, and her revelation later on made for another especially vulnerable moment for the show.

4. The Kardashians used ‘leaked’ pregnancy news to promote the 10th-anniversary special.

In September 2017, TMZ broke the news that Kylie was expecting a child. Just a few days after, the KUWTK’s 10th-anniversary special went live.

Much to their fans’ disappointment, however, there was no mention of the rumored baby-to-be.

Fans voiced their disappointment, saying that they felt the timing of the "announcement" with the special was a ploy to get more people to stay and watch the special.

5. Kim’s divorce confession was staged.

In 2012, the website Reality Tea noted that the scene where Kim Kardashian is tearfully confessing her divorce plans with then-hubby Kris Humphries seemed to be staged.

“In the scene, Kim tries to . . . appear remorseful as she tells her mom she is having marital issues with hubby Kris," they wrote.

"There’s only one problem folks: Kim filed for divorce on October 31 and it appears that 'Dubai' scene was actually taped in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.”

Surface-level, everyone probably thought that Kim was telling the truth.

Taking a deeper dive, however, you notice that everything may not be as it seems in the Kardashian camp.

6. The family knew about Kris Jenner’s relationship with Corey Gamble long before filming in 2014.

In an earlier episode of KUWTK, the sisters all urge their momager to spill any details about her relationship with Corey Gamble.

According to The Cut, however, that was staged.

“Unfortunately, for the Kontinuity of their show, we know the family met Corey — latest — in October of that same year when he went with the family to Vegas," they reported. "This scene was filmed almost three months later.”

7. The Kardashians revealing Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

If there’s anything the family knows how to do right — they know how to make good TV.

When it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was cheating, the show just so happened to catch the rest of the sisters’ reactions at the same time.

But fans were quick to question that they all just so happened to find out around the same time. How convenient.

The camera crew didn't just get lucky, the Kardashians likely planned all of it from the beginning.

8. Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret from even the producers.

In 2018, Kylie herself rocked the internet with her infamous pregnancy announcement video.

But nobody knew — not even the producers of the show.

"Here's the funny thing about Kylie's pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie. We didn't know. She hid it from the cameras,” longtime producer Farnaz Farjam told Variety in 2021.

Farjam also revealed she was told of Jenner’s pregnancy by a family member but thought it was a test.

According to her, the family occasionally leaks information to the crew to test who runs off to the tabloids.

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret — and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was. I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’”

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news