Kris Jenner's Bodyguards Speak Out About Toxic Workplace & Alleged Sexual Assault

Kris Jenner's former bodyguards have spoken out about the toxic workplace environment while working for the reality star, as well as an alleged sexual assault incident.

In an exclusive May 2022 interview with InTouch Weekly, Mark Behar slammed the 66-year-old momager for being "toxic" and "addicted to fame."

Kris Jenner's bodyguard claimed the family ruined many lives.

"You’ve got to understand that with this family, that if your fame goes down they don’t have a story. Kris is addicted to fame and the horror stories keep them going. They go after people they use to make them bigger stars," he said.

Behar also slammed Jenner for how she negatively affected the lives of her daughter's former partners.

“Kris has ruined so many athletes’ lives. Look at Lamar, she ruined his life and she nearly destroyed Scott," he argued, referring to Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, and Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and father of her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

The former bodyguard added that Jenner "and her daughters are willing to cut people out of their lives after 'using' them."

In the past, the family cut ties with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, along with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney's friend, reality star Larsa Pippen.

In addition, Behar revealed that out of all of the Kardashian family members, the only one that "doesn't have drama is Kourtney."

Unfortunately for Kris, Behar hasn't been the only former bodyguard who has spoken out against her.

In 2020, Marc McWilliams, who worked for the Kardashian family from 2017 to 2019, sued Kris for $3 million, alleging that she had grabbed his butt, "groped his crotch," and exposed herself to him.

When he rebuffed her advances, McWilliams claimed he was then fired.

According to court documents, McWilliams' attorney Sean Novak, claimed that Kris "began making comments to the plaintiff of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature."

"Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive," he said. "She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin while caressing McWilliams."

After Jenner let him go, McWilliams began working for her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, who is also named in the suit, though it was the momager who subjected him to a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct," the court documents read.

According to Jenner's attorney, Marty Singer, both she and Kardashian "vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc."

As of recently, Jenner and McWilliams have agreed to handle the lawsuit in private arbitration, which means any compromise reached will be discussed privately.

