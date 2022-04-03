Kim Kardashian knows that you don't get to the top without ruffling a few feathers.

And while the billionaire businesswoman usually lets the hater keep hating, she has been known to have some iconic clapbacks from time to time.

Here are 12 times Kim Kardashian had the best comebacks for her haters.

1. When Kim Kardashian was accused of waxing North West’s eyebrows.

In 2013, when North West was just a baby, Kardashian posted a photo of her looking adorable with surprisingly well-shaped eyebrows and eyelashes.

To the hyper-analytical, hypercritical internet strangers, this meant that Kardashian was waxing her daughter’s eyebrows — spoiler alert: she wasn’t.

Her response was a tweet, which read: “Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I'd wait until she's at least 2 1/2!”

Leaning into the criticism and making a joke about it just to show its absurdity is the exact right way to deal with the kind of hate Kardashian gets daily.

2. When Lamar Odom shamed Khloe Kardashian for dating NBA players.

Lamar Odom’s shaky marriage with Khloe Kardashian ended after Odom’s battle with drug addiction nearly killed him while he was at a legal brothel in Nevada.

However, according to the former NBA player, Odom thought it was over with his ex “when she was on her second or third NBA player,” joking about the type of man she seemed to like.

“Or second or third brothel,” wrote Kardashian as a response, coming to her younger sister's defense.

Kardashian's response put the blame for the marital breakdown back on Odom and his cheating past, and hit way closer to home than Odom’s awful attempt at an insult.

She really just spoke the truth, and that’s all she needed.

3. When Adrienne Bailon said being linked to the Kardashians hurt her career.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon, graced the September 2014 cover of Latina, where she dredged up her past relationship during the interview.

When the tabloids got wind of their new Kardashian scoop, they covered her interview and talked about what she said, which was basically that her ties to the Kardashians hurt her career.

Rob cheated on her, but Bailon dragged their family, so big sister Kim had to get involved and take her off this imaginary pedestal she placed herself on.

“Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian,” she tweeted.

We haven’t heard from her since.

4. When Kim Kardashian shut down everyone who criticized her nude selfie.

In 2016, the internet froze when Kim posted a nude selfie (with black bars covering the important bits) and everyone jumped in to either criticize her or defend her from criticism.

At this point, she already had two kids, so as is standard fare, people tried to use that to invalidate her confidence in her body and her ability to post whatever content she wants.

Bette Midler, Pink, Chloe Grace Moretz, Piers Morgan, and many others criticized her selfie, but all she did was sit back, flex those Twitter fingers, and get to clapping back.

“Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding,” she joked about the actress's age.

“Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo,” she said about Moretz’s celebrity status.

The clap backs from this time are endless, and Kim was well within her rights. Kim should be able to post whatever she wants, who is anyone to say otherwise?

5. When Kim Kardashian ruthless took down Taylor Swift over that audio.

The Kanye West and Taylor Swift beef is one that will live on forever, etched into stone.

If anyone remembers the song “Famous,” by Kanye, then they likely know about the controversy surrounding the existence of a certain phone call between Kanye and Swift.

Swift’s publicist released a statement for her, saying that the call didn’t exist and that she warned West about releasing such a misogynistic song that refers to her as “b-tch.”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



However, a leaked video of the phone call was released and the controversy was reignited since Swift responded to the leak, seemingly playing the victim over what happened.

Kim responded as well, saying “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

She continued with another thread, where she mentions feeling “really embarrassed and mortified” that Swift keeps talking about it.

6. When a fan criticized Khloe Kardashian for doing an appearance after Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

Kim is nothing if not a staunch defender of her family.

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe for the second time — this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods — she continued on, working and making a professional appearance.

Twitter comedians love the Kardashians, and after someone tweeted “If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?”

Kim didn’t find it so funny.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo!” she tweeted. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter.”

Kim was by her sister’s side through the thick of it and outwardly expressed her support of Khloe in her tough times.

7. When Katie Couric said she didn’t know why the Kardashians were famous.

ABC host Katie Couric, once a friend of the Kardashians, mentioned in an interview one time that she doesn’t really know why the family is famous.

“I don’t understand — why are they so famous? I think it’s mostly teenage girls that are interested,” she told In Touch Weekly.

Kim has dealt with “Fake Media Friends” a lot in the 2010s, a time when she was consistently clapping back and outspoken.

At the time, she responded by posting a photo on Instagram of a gift Couric sent Kim and Kanye for their newborn child, adding the hashtag “#MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkSh-t.”

8. When fans thought Kim Kardashian forgot North in a Paris hotel.

Paparazzi footage of Kim in Paris caught the socialite seemingly forgetting about North who was somewhere inside the hotel.

She originally stepped out without her child, approaching the car and looking visibly confused while standing in front of the door, before going back inside.

Moments later, she returned with North held in her arm, prompting the criticism of many who think she forgot she had a child to take care of.

Do u guys really think a 1year old would be inside the lobby by herself!Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol

“Do u guys really think a [1-year-old] would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol,” she tweeted in response.

After spinning the wheel to see how she would clap back, she went with the classic “joke to defuse” option.

9. When Kim Kardashian sent perfume to all of her haters.

In 2018, Kim reignited every single old flame she had by doing her best super villain impression.

She sent all of her previous haters gifts of her KKW Kimoji Hearts Fragrance, sending a message.

“When I had my KKW Fragrance KIMOJI Hearts launch, I sent some of my haters the new perfumes,” she wrote on her blog, which has since been deleted.

“It was my way of saying they can talk s— about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me. Success can sometimes cause people to try and bring you down, just to see you fail.”

The list included Taylor Swift, Pink, Piers Morgan, Better Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz, and more.

10. When a fan said she was ‘self-absorbed.’

One day, one of her fans was just watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show that documents their daily lives, when they decided to tweet “Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. lol.. & I Like the Kardashians.”

Kim had the perfect comeback for this, saying “No it’s not you, I totally am!”

Own up to your self-absorbedness, who cares. It’s worse if you don’t and then act like it, so just own it.

Kim is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, I’d be surprised if she didn’t let a little bit of it get to her head.

11. When haters accused her of leaving Saint West in the hospital to go and party.

Around New Years, people accused Kim and Kanye of going out to party while their son, Saint West, had to be admitted to the hospital.

However, if Kim and Kanye care about nothing else, they care about their kids, so the mother of four quickly took to Twitter to clarify anything and everything before people started to freak out.

“I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight,” she started. “I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids.”

Clean copy. Don’t try her when it comes to her kids.

No jokes this time, just straight up “this is what happened.” Kim is a great mother to her kids.

12. When she accused Kanye West of changing the ‘narrative’ in their divorce.

In recent years, Kim has settled for the calmer, quicker, shorter comebacks where she just says what she needs to say.

During the recent fiasco with Kanye, the divorce, Pete Davidson, and their children, she has mostly kept quiet and spoken through her publicist when needed — except when Kanye took it a step too far.

“This was on my daughter’s back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he wrote.

But Kim was tired of Kanye pushing the narrative that the Kardashians were preventing him from seeing his kids, and responded in kind.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.

With the snap of her fingers, she dismantled the fake narrative Kanye was trying to push to the public as she relays that he has been allowed to see his kids the whole time.

If we’ve learned anything from these comebacks, it’s that you shouldn’t cross Kim, but especially when it comes to her kids.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.