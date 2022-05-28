11 Weird Rules Kris Jenner Makes The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Follow

Kris Jenner might well be the most famous mom in the world. With two billionaire children and four other multimillionaire kids, it will be no surprise to anyone that she runs a tight ship.

In order to raise reality TV royalty and some of the most famous women in the world, Jenner has put a lot of rules in place.

Here are 13 rules that Kris Jenner makes her kids follow.

1. Kardashian boyfriends must sign an NDA.

Kris has a sure way to ensure that Kardashian-Jenner exes keep tight-lipped about the famous family.

Speaking to SunOnline, an insider said, "It's essentially a non-disclosure agreement, usually around 100 pages long. It also ties up copyright of any pics or videos taken during the relationship."

Jenner reportedly accompanies this 100-page list with a lovely handwritten letter stating that should they break the agreement she's got the family's team of lawyers ready.

Jenner has been able to keep Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, and Tyga from bad-mouthing the Kardashians.

"These days, it's usually Corey Gamble who turns up at their house to present it to them," the insider told Sun.

2. The Kardashian grandkids must call her Lovey because grandma sounds 'old and grey and wrinkled.'

"They call me Lovey," Kris said in 2013. "At first I was Grandma, and all of a sudden I didn't like the way that sounded."

Realizing that you are getting older can be a little problematic. However, Kris is still ecstatic about becoming a grandparent but doesn't want the word "Grandma" or "Nana" to be associated with her since it makes you sound older.

Jenner said her mother had a friend called "Lovey," and she thought it was an adorable name, so now she has the precious name that her grandchildren call her.

3. Kris Jenner reviews her daughters' Instagram posts.

Kim may be the princess of Instagram, but it's Kris who is the queen of the platform. It's also why Kris makes sure that whatever the Kardashians post, she looks it over before they post.

Checking each post to make sure no lawsuits come their way, Kris must also approve of the product that her children endorse; while some of the Kardashians wish not to use social media to promote their line, at the end of the day, you gotta please the clients.

4. Teeth need to be pearly white.

We all want to have a perfect smile and white teeth. For Kris and her children, that is an absolute must.

Hollywood expects celebrities to have beautiful white teeth and a perfectly straight smile, and that's why Dr. Kevin Sands is on call 24/7 for the Kardashians.

When Kim chipped her tooth in Las Vegas, Dr. Sands was on call to help to get a veneer and give her back her perfect smile. Dr. Sands also ensures their teeth stay white and keeps them from becoming stained.

With many in the Kardashian-Jenner empire being models, Kris makes sure their smiles are always looking impeccable.

5. Big news must be announced on the show.

Kris makes sure that the secrets of the family are kept tight. The Kardashians do a good job ensuring their private life outside their TV show, but whenever someone speculates some big news, Kris ensures it gets told on the show, confirming all that speculation.

This makes the viewer more interested and wants to discover more secrets about the family. Kris makes sure that there are no loose lips in the family.

6. No drinking in the public eye.

We all remember the first season of Keeping up with the Kardashians when Khloe was arrested for a DUI, and then it circulated the web with fans cringing on its fakeness and media eating it up. Kris makes sure now that this doesn't happen anymore.

Kris's rule for her children is no longer can you get inebriated in the public eye. But now, with the youngest, Kylie and Kendall, it may get a little wild over the legal age.

She previously said she restricted them from having fake I.D.s and drinking underage but you will rarely see a drunk Kardashian-Jenner out and about, even now.

7. She takes a 10% cut from her kids.

Momager Kris Jenner gets a 10% cut from all of her daughters' brand endorsement deals.

Managing her daughters' empire is no easy task, but it seems to be all part of the job for Kris since she's also raking in a cut of the profit.

This is thanks to her experience with managing, but she makes sure that she manages with a proper stance.

8. Security is an absolute must.

Kris makes sure her kids are flanked by security guards at all times, spending millions each year.

After numerous stalking incidents and Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery Kris takes privacy and security very seriously. That's why their security guards must follow strict rules as well.

9. No smiling in photos.

Tinseltown / Shutterstock

There is no smiling in every photo that you see of the Kardashians.

They are smiling on Instagram, but when in public, nope. At first, they were always smiling because it's what you do, but the paparazzi took this as an opportunity to invade the family's personal space.

Jonathan Cheban, a close friend to Kris, reportedly advised her and Kim that the family should stop smiling.

Kris took the advice well, and now, in every photo we see, the Kardashians give us their no-smile pout.

10. No more flashy Instagram posts.

After Kim's robbery, Kris took a hands-on approach to her children's safety by making sure they toned down their lavish online personas.

Kris admitted that she has encouraged the family to be more cautious about what they post and asks them never to give too much away about where they are or what jewelry they have.

Jewelry is everything for us, but Kris, she's taken a stance on it after Kim was robbed in Paris back in Oct 2016.

Kris knows the importance of protecting one's valuables, so now she has made sure that they are not wearing anything flashy whenever her daughters are out in public.

11. Make-up 24/7.

Seeing the Kardashians in an unfiltered light is a rare thing. Everywhere they go, they are covered with make-up every time and Kris makes sure of this.

Wherever they are going, the store, on vacation, or anywhere else, Kris wants her daughters to be looking flawless, even if it means sometimes sleeping in their makeup which I do not recommend.

Tinseltown / Shutterstock

"My mom would make us do it. She would have a nail artist come to the house once a week, and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, 'You are never going to look like you're not put together.' So we were always getting them done," Kendall said in a Cosmopolitan interview.

Kurtis Condra is a writer who divides his time from writing breaking and celebrity-related news to taking walks along the Bay of San Francisco with his little poetry journal. You can follow his poetic journey on his Instagram.