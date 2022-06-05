9 Controlling Rules Kylie Jenner Makes Her Friends Follow

Kylie Jenner is known to keep a close-knit but small group of friends.

And though she has been part of a very public fallout with at least one of her former pals, Kylie does have many long-time besties.

In order to keep loyalties strong in her friend group, Kylie reportedly has some strict rules that her friends follow in order to stay in the billionaire's inner circle.

Here are 9 rules Kylie Jenner makes her friends follow.

1. No dating the Kardashian’s exes.

It seems there is no room for friends who date a friend’s ex in Kylie's life. Kylie doesn’t want her friends to date any of her exes. Not only her exes but any of the Kardashian’s exes are forbidden.

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s ex best-friend, Jordyn Woods, Kylie is terrified of going through the same experience again.

Woods was even cut off from the family after the cheating scandal and she probably will not back down from doing it again if something similar happens.

2. Her friends must choose her over Kendall Jenner.

Kylie is quite possessive of her friends and wants them to prioritize her over her sister, Kendall.

The two sisters even had a feud over their friendship with Hailey Baldwin. Kendall revealed that she was good friends with Hailey’s cousin, Ireland which often led to Hailey and Kendall hanging out.

At the time, Kylie was best friends with Hailey and didn’t like that the two would hang out so much.

Kendall said, “At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

3. Friends must be willing to keep her pregnancies and births a secret.

Kylie is quite secretive about her life and goes to great lengths to keep it that way. She makes her friends keep certain aspects of her life a secret, one of them being her pregnancies and births.

When Kylie was pregnant with Stormi, she kept it under the wraps and made her friends do the same, only revealing her pregnancy after Stormi was born.

A source close to the Kardashians said, "Keeping Kylie's pregnancy under wraps for an entire nine months was ridiculously difficult for her friends. It was definitely a relief when they could finally congratulate her. It was the hardest secret to keep.”

4. Kylie plans the outfits.

One thing Kylie’s friends don’t get to choose is their outfits. Kylie enjoys wearing matching outfits with her friends, however, she needs to be the one choosing the outfits.

Kylie and her BFF, Anastasia Karamikolaou, aka Stas, have worn matching outfits on numerous occasions. Kylie even mentioned that the two don’t leave the house without matching outfits and have been doing that since middle school.

5. Friends must sign ‘iron clad’ NDAs.

When friends hang out with Kylie, they quite clearly get a glimpse into the Kardashians' lives. However, they are expected to keep everything they see to themselves.

Kylie guarantees her friends do that by making them sign an NDA.

It had been revealed that Jordyn Woods signed an ‘iron clad’ NDA when she was going to make an appearance on Jada Pinkett’s ‘Red Table Talk’ to talk about her cheating scandal.

However, she was prohibited from sharing too much about the Kardashians because of the NDA.

"She can't talk about the family, so it's unclear what she's going to be able to say to Jada," a source said.

"She can apologize but can't talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family."

6. Everything revolves around Kylie.

Kylie wants her friends to devote all their time to her. In an episode of ‘Life of Kylie’, Woods opened up about how she goes to numerous places and events with Kylie.

The two even got into an argument about an instance where Woods waited for 2 hours in a hotel room in Miami when the two were planning to go out.

She even mentioned how she finds it hard to keep a balance in her life because of that.

7. No being friends with Jordyn Woods.

After the cheating scandal, Kylie hasn’t forgiven Woods. As Kylie doesn’t talk to her, she doesn’t want her friends to be on talking terms with her either.

Kylie’s BFF, Karanikoloau has mentioned that she isn’t friends with Woods anymore.

She said, "For my own reasons. This is the first time… I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason. It's not… I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it."

While she didn’t talk about it much, fans are always up for speculation.

8. They must help promote Kylie Jenner’s brands.

One of the things Kylie wants her friends to do is help her business. Back in 2019, Kylie took her friends on a trip to Turks and Caicos, a Caribbean Island, where she gave them numerous items from her brand, ‘Kylie Skin’.

Instagram

The friends got tracksuits and went in Kylie’s private jet that was customized to Kylie’s brand. All the items on the plane such as pillows and blankets were also from Kylie’s brand.

If that wasn’t enough, everything on their trip was an item from Kylie’s brand. From clothes and bathroom accessories to even coconuts and snacks were labeled with ‘Kylie Skin’.

9. She always chooses family over friends.

When it comes to family and friends, Kylie chooses family. When Sofia Richie split from Scott Disick, Kylie chose to not attend Richie’s birthday party.

A source said, “Kourtney isn’t upset by Kylie and Sofia’s friendship and wouldn’t tell Kylie what to do, but the Kardashians are extremely loyal to each other and Kylie felt she was better off staying behind.”

Even Khloe has talked about not having a problem with Kylie and Woods’ friendship after the cheating scandal. However, Kylie has chosen to prioritize her family over friends.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.