6 Rules Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriends Allegedly Have To Follow To Date Him

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is probably regarded as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors — especially now that he is single once again after reportedly breaking up with Camila Morrone.

Throughout the years of his career, the 47-year-old actor has been in and out of the dating pool with some A-list celebrity women, including Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, and Morrone.

It's clear from his repertoire of past relationships, DiCaprio seems to gravitate towards a certain kind of woman, and probably a certain set of rules that said girlfriends have to abide by.

So, now that he's on the market again, any ladies looking to capture his attention might want to be aware of the standard he has.

Here are 6 things Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends allegedly have to do to date him.

1. You need to look good all of the time.

Just looking through a list of past women that have dated DiCaprio, they all seem to have one thing in common — they manage to look stunning at any time of the day and on all occasions.

According to Elle, DiCaprio's dating history consists of women like models Nina Agdal, Miranda Kerr, and Helena Christensen, who all seem to be perfect tens. It's enough to wonder if DiCaprio prefers a girl who looks amazing with and without makeup.

2. He wants a woman with "a sense of humor."

Despite the fact that it seems DiCaprio goes after the same kind of woman aesthetically, he has talked about the certain qualities he looks for in a partner.

In an interview with Gayle King during a CBS Morning appearance, according to Hello, DiCaprio said that he looks for "humility, a sense of humor and not a lot of drama" in a potential love interest.

He also revealed that he is not opposed to settling down and potentially getting married, saying, "The truth is, it's gonna happen when it's gonna happen. I'm just gonna let it happen naturally. I really am."

Several of DiCaprio's exes have big personalities. Morrone, in particular, has shared many of her funny moments in interviews — such as the time she revealed she once performed karaoke with Adele while at a party with the singer as a plus one with DiCaprio.

3. You should share some of his passions.

It's no secret that DiCaprio cares about real-world issues, and even has his own foundation, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

So, if you want to be involved with DiCaprio, you definitely need to have an interest in the endeavors that he is passionate about.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio's current girlfriend hosted a gala where the actor made a hefty donation, and DiCaprio has an extensive history of bringing his past partners to his different charity events, according to Just Jared.

It makes sense that DiCaprio would want the women he's dating to also care about the same world issues that he cares about, and also show up to the important events and galas.

4. You can't talk about the relationship with the press.

While it is unknown if DiCaprio is strict when it comes to his girlfriends signing non-disclosure agreements, it seems DiCaprio values his privacy and doesn't want the women he dates to talk to the press about him or their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, when model Lily Aldridge was asked how well she knows DiCaprio, she refused to answer. Instead, she nervously laughed off the question, choosing to remain tight-lipped and not spill any details about her time hanging around him.

During the interview, Aldridge was saved from the question by her friend and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, who interjected, saying, "He's actually friends with Lily. They've been friends for a while, so I've seen him at one of her parties. But he's always been really nice. He does have a lot of models around; I'm not one of them."

5. He seems to prefer to date within a specific age range.

While DiCaprio has a rather specific type, there is one thing he always seems to prefer, and it's women under the age of 25, a phenomenon that he has been called out for on numerous occasions, according to Harper's Bazaar.

According to Cheat Sheet, DiCaprio has never been linked to a woman who is older than 25, and the only time he dated a woman close to his age was model Gisele Bündchen from 2000 to 2005. DiCaprio was 26, and Bündchen was 20 when they first began dating.

There's no telling how longer DiCaprio will keep up the trend of dating women half his age, but he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

6. Don't expect to have children with him.

Now that DiCaprio has entered his 40s, and still hasn't settled down, it looks as if having children just isn't in the cards for him. It definitely could still happen though, but might not be something DiCaprio is actively thinking about.

According to Marie Claire, when asked about eventually starting a family, the 'Titanic' actor said, "Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this? If it happens, it happens. I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted. But yeah. I don't know. To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood."

While he doesn't completely dismiss the idea, it's clear that a lot of things are still up in the air, a notion that women should take into account before choosing to date him.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.