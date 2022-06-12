8 Weird Rules Kim Kardashian Made Her Surrogates Follow

Being a surrogate for Kim Kardashian might give them an insight into the Kardashian’s lives, however, numerous strict rules needed to be followed.

Kardashian and Kanye West have four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. However, she hasn’t given birth to all of them.

Kardashian used a surrogate for her younger two children, Chicago and Psalm due to complications in her earlier pregnancies.

Entrusting someone else with their child is surely not easy, so Kardashian created some rules for her surrogates.

Here are some strict rules Kim Kardashian made her surrogates follow.

1. Kanye West’s music had to be played daily.

One of the rules Kardashian made her surrogates follow was listening to Kanye’s music daily. She believed that while the child is in the womb, it can hear everything outside.

That gave Kanye an idea to make the surrogate listen to his music so the baby can get familiar with it.

“Kanye believes hearing dad's music in the womb will bond them," a source said.

2. The surrogate wasn’t allowed to know whose baby she was carrying – at first.

Kardashian mentioned that she kept her surrogate in the dark about whose baby she was carrying for the first few weeks of pregnancy. When she was expecting her third child, Chicago, she hadn’t revealed her identity to the surrogate.

She mentioned that she could have kept it a secret for the entire pregnancy, however, she chose not to.

“I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby?” she said.

“I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

3. The surrogate was reportedly asked to watch “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Similar to listening to Kanye’s music daily, Kardashian made her surrogates watch “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

She believed that the baby could understand everything from the womb and wanted the baby to be familiar with the family.

“Kim believes the unborn child - or children - will subconsciously get to know their future family by hearing the show in the womb,” a source said.

4. Security 24/7 and a new house.

It seems the socialite wanted to give her unborn child the utmost safety. When the surrogate was pregnant with Chicago, Kardashian moved her into a house in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

In addition, the surrogate also had tight security at her beck and call. There were cameras everywhere inside and outside the house.

The surrogate reportedly had security guards for the entire nine months of pregnancy and a personal driver if she needed to go anywhere.

"So with the rent on the house, expenses for the security staff and their wages - that's around $1.5million for the surrogate's safety,” a source said.

"But of course, it's worth it - they want the best for her and their unborn baby."

5. The babies had to be born in L.A.

Kardashian had another rule when it came to the place of birth for her baby. She mentioned that she wanted the surrogate to give birth in Los Angeles.

Kardashian said, “[That's] where all my babies were delivered, and for her to use my doctor. She was totally comfortable with that.”

6. Surrogates must eat organic food.

As Kardashian is quite health-conscious when it comes to her diet, she wanted her baby to be healthy too.

Kardashian mentioned that she wanted her surrogate to eat organic food, “which is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us.”

However, she was lenient on the rule claiming that she gave her surrogate the freedom to eat something else if she desired.

She said, “I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.’”

7. No sexual intercourse for the first 3 weeks.

Kardashian and West went through some strict regulations when they got a surrogate through the agency. They were also required to pay hefty amounts to the surrogate.

As a result, the couple also wanted to impose some strict regulations on them.

They restricted the surrogate from having any sexual activities for the first three weeks after their embryos were inseminated.

8. No saunas, raw fish and barely any caffeine.

Another change in diet that the surrogates had to implement was caffeine and raw fish. The surrogates weren’t allowed to eat any raw fish and had to minimize their caffeine intake to one caffeinated drink per day.

In addition, the surrogates were also not allowed to go in saunas or a hot tub. The couple just wanted to be safe with their babies and make sure they were completely healthy when they were born.

