Kim Kardashian Fans Spot ‘Clues’ That She & Pete Davidson Are Secretly Engaged

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have taken their relationship to the next level, according to fans who theorize that the Davidson might have already popped the question.

Davidson and Kardashian were first romantically linked in October 2021, after they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Their outing had come a few weeks after Kardashian had hosted 'SNL' and shared her first kiss with Davidson while the pair did a skit together.

Though their relationship has been extremely publicized, mostly because of Kardashian's divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West, who had been vocal about his unhappiness with Davidson and Kardashian's relationship, it seems things between the newly formed couple have been going rather well.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson engaged?

According to Entertainment Times, Kardashian and Davidson allegedly got engaged immediately after she was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge.

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly didn't want to waste any time taking another step in their relationship, and are "planning their upcoming wedding."

“He popped the question at his condo in Staten Island, and she said yes. They’re keeping it a secret for now. Kim never expected this, and she couldn’t be happier. He loves Kim and knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. This time the marriage will stick,” an insider told ET.

Davidson surprised Kardashian by proposing with his grandmother's ring, and she didn't expect the proposal but was "so touched."

“It was very sweet and touching. Kim was in tears. She’s never met anyone like Pete before, and she totally sees a future with him. She believes 100 percent that he’s the right guy for her,” the insider continued.

Despite the couple enjoying their engagement, the insider adds that they don't want to announce it publicly for fear of how West will react to the news.

“Kim and Pete are just waiting to see how Kanye will react publicly to the engagement news. Kanye will either blow up on social media or worse, in person. Who knows what he’ll do?” the insider said.

News about the theory that Davidson and Kardashian might be engaged started circulating on social media, with many people trying to find more information that supports the alleged nuptials.

Fans have been pointing out 'clues' that Kim and Pete are engaged.

TikToker Piper Cassidy Phillips uploaded a video to her account in which she showed "evidence" that perhaps the couple may be tying the knot soon.

"Oftentimes celebrities' PR teams or companies will purchase domains that they think they're going to need in the foreseeable future," Phillips said in her video. She decided to look up the domain name "kimkardashiandavidson" to see if anything would pop up.

"I'm just curious," she continued. "And sure enough, when I went to click [on the domain name] someone owns it already."

The most interesting part was that the domain had been purchased in November 2021, which was around the same time that Kardashian had traveled to Staten Island, where Davidson is from.

It was also the same month when Kardashian helped Davidson celebrate his 28th birthday with her mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav.

Recently, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Davidson while being interviewed on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,' " she shared.

"I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are."

Maybe Kardashian will hint at future plans with Davidson in upcoming episodes of her new reality show, 'The Kardashians,' after telling Variety that she plans to tell viewers how she and Davidson first met and all the details of their relationship.

