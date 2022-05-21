7 Strict Rules Khloe Kardashian Tried To Make Tristan Thompson Follow During Their Relationship

After first sparking romance rumors in August 2016, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been anything but smooth-sailing.

The former couple, who share a daughter together, True, have continuously made headlines, due to Thompson publicly cheating on Kardashian multiple times and their many breakups and reconciliations.

Despite the cheating allegations, Kardashian tried to make her relationship with Thompson work, even drafting up rules for him to follow so she'd be able to trust him again.

And while they don't seem to have worked for them, maybe these might be worth a shot for the rest of us!

Here are 7 rules Khloe Kardashian tried to make Tristan Thompson follow.

1. He must go to therapy.

Before it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols while still together with Kardashian, the reality star had admitted that she and Thompson were in "couple's therapy."

"I say 'couples' but it's really his therapy that I'm asked to join. I think I just call it couples therapy because I don't know what else you would call it," Kardashian explained in an episode of 'The Kardashians', according to Insider.

"Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he's a different person and that I should have faith and trust him," she continued.

"But him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations."

2. No more strip clubs.

According to The Sun, Kardashian made it clear to Thompson that there were certain things she wouldn't tolerate anymore after he cheated on her for the first time, including "going to strip clubs."

Many of Thompson's cheating incidents have happened while he was out partying, so to ensure it wouldn't happen again, Kardashian decided to put her foot down.

"Khloe is willing to give things another go, but she is not taking any of this lightly, so she has told him to curb his partying and no more strip clubs if they are to stay together," a source told the publication.

3. Tristan must be in True's life.

Despite Kardashian and Thompson's tumultuous relationship, she still wants him to be involved in their daughter, True's, life.

After Thompson had cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with True, she still allowed him to be in the delivery room so he could be present during the birth of his daughter.

According to E! News, when Kardashian caught COVID-19 in 2020, Thompson showed up to take care of her and help look after True.

"They don't want me going near True," Kardashian recalled in her show during a call with Kim. "Thank god Tristan's in town."

A source also told InTouch that Kardashian knows Thompson won't change and is now focusing all of her attention on making sure they're both focused on being parents to True, following the reveal that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” the source said. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.”

4. Khloe had access to Tristan's phone passcodes.

According to People, Kardashian had full access to Thompson's phone.

On her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian asked Thompson to go on his phone and unblock her on social media back in June 2018, which he'd done after Kim had spoken out against him following the cheating scandal that occurred in April just days before Khloe was due to give birth.

Kim Kardashian just forced Tristan Thompson to unblock her following his cheating scandal with Khloe. https://t.co/xxccylVodP pic.twitter.com/hYYnhYbO4a — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) June 28, 2018

“Wait what’s your code,” Kim asked Thompson as she leaned in to watch him enter the password. “Khloe …”

“She knows it!” Thompson replied.

5. Tristan Thompson was required to be civil with the Kardashian sisters.

Thompson famously feuded with Kim Kardashian after one of his early cheating scandals but he wasn't allowed to keep that tension up if he wanted to win his ex back.

When it comes to family, it's important for Kardashian that her sisters can be able to get along with Thompson despite all of the public incidents they've been through in their relationship.

In an interview with Extra, Kim spoke about her relationship with Thompson.

"I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane,” she revealed.

“When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

6. He had to regain her trust.

Following Thompson's many cheating scandals, Kardashian opened up about the "growth and all the work" that he had done since.

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” Kardashian told host Andy Cohen. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

“I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she continued. “It really wasn’t an easy thing for him."

7. No more cheating.

After the news that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols went public, it seemed like that was the last straw for Kardashian, reportedly ending her relationship with the NBA star for good.

According to People, while doing an interview with Robin Roberts, Kardashian said, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

She also banned Thompson from moving into her home, according to The Sun.

"Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together," a source told ET.

"Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.