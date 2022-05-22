Details Of The Fan Theory That Kylie Jenner Was Secretly Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate

When it comes to celebrities, fans can never stop when it comes to speculating or forming new theories.

But when it comes to the Kardashians, fans will really go to the ends of the earth to form wild explanations from the many Kar-Jenner family mysteries.

One of the most bizarre theories form during Kylie Jenner's first pregnancy.

Fans thought Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

Back in 2018, Kim had her third baby, Chicago by a surrogate. At the time, fans were convinced that Kylie was Kim’s surrogate.

As reports of Kylie being pregnant came up around the same time when Kim and Kanye West were expecting their third kid, people assumed that it was Kim’s baby.

Kylie kept her pregnancy with Stormi a total secret, not releasing any images until her daughter was born.

But many people speculated that she was secretly expecting and hiding it because she was carrying Kim's baby.

Fans went crazy deriving new theories and even went as far as claiming that Kylie had been in the hospital at the same time as Chicago was born.

Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim’s Baby was born yesterday IS KYLIE THE SURROGATE? Yes or No??? pic.twitter.com/VNYr2GguJ8 — ⓐⓢⓗⓛⓔⓨ (@ashleyyjaade) January 16, 2018

However, we now know that it was just a conspiracy theory as Kylie gave birth to her first child, Stormi, shortly after Chicago was born.

Kylie's second pregnancy was quite different from her first where she has been quite open about it.

However, when she was pregnant with Stormi, she had been incredibly secretive and hadn’t even announced it. That led fans to believe that she was pregnant with Kim's baby.

Kim Kardashian had asked Khloe Kardashian to be a surrogate in the past.

There is more to why fans flooded social media with such a theory. Kim has asked one of her sisters to be a surrogate for her.

Kim had asked Khloe to be a surrogate for her. In one episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Kim and Khloe go to a fertility clinic for a check-up, where Khloe is seen getting bad news.

The doctor said, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.”

However, the possibility of Khloe being a surrogate was shut down later by the Kardashians. While it seems Khloe had some pregnancy troubles, that wasn’t the reason for not going ahead with it.

A source claimed that Kim wasn't serious about considering Khloe as a surrogate and that it was just part of the show.

The source said, “Kim and Khloé visiting the doctor and talking about surrogacy was more of a [storyline].”

Kim and Kanye eventually found a surrogate outside of the family. The source also added, “If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled. But they still have a long road to go.”

Kim Kardashian wanted surrogacy because of health issues after her prior pregnancies.

Kim has opened up about her wanting more kids after having two babies, North and Saint.

However, she mentioned that she won’t be able to get pregnant as her body has experienced health issues after her two pregnancies.

As a result, she chose surrogacy for her third child and even her fourth child, Psalm. She also opened up about her experience as having a surrogate.

She said, "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control."

As far as theories about the Kardashians go, this one has been debunked, however, Kardashian fans will always be on the lookout for forming new conspiracies about them.

