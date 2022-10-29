How Gisele Bündchen's Twin Sister Is Playing A Critical Role In Tom Brady Divorce

Amid Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce, it seems Bündchen's twin sister has been playing a critical role in the entire debacle.

Bündchen, who has five sisters total, has been receiving the most help from her twin, Patricia, during the tumultuous time of her marital issues with Brady.

Gisele Bündchen's twin sister has been her rock through her split from Tom Brady.

According to HollywoodLife, the supermodel has been "going through a lot right now" but has been surrounded by a lot of family love, especially from Patricia.

“Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” the source told the publication, referring to her and Brady's two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9.

The source continued: “Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this."

"Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

They added that Gisele "feels so grateful and blessed" to have the support of her four other sisters as well: Gabriela, Rafaela, Graziela, and Raquel.

"Gisele is going through a lot right now and they’ve absolutely been there for her in every way," they concluded, adding that the former Victoria's Secret model "doesn’t know what she’d do without her sisters. They mean everything to her.”

Gisele and Tom's marriage reportedly turned sour after the NFL star decided to un-retire.

In September 2022, a source told Page Six that Brady and Gisele, who have been married to the NFL quarterback since 2009, were getting into a series of heated arguments following Brady's decision to keep playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” the source told the publication, adding that the couple have previously gotten into a similar argument before, but they have always managed to reconcile.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” they continued. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Reports of tension in Gisele and Brady's relationship came after he missed 11 days of training in August 2022.

“It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–-t going on," Brady explained.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.