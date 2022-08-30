Gisele Bundchen Opened Up About Marriage Struggles Shortly Before Tom Brady Revealed 'Personal Issues'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage is under scrutiny after the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for more than 10 days dealing with a personal issue.

Although Brady did not reveal the specifics behind his leave of absence, he was quoted in a return interview stating “It’s all personal, you know? Everyone's got different situations they’re dealing with so we all have really unique challenges to our life.”

Fans of the famous couple have speculated that Bundchen and Brady have been experiencing some family problems, though the sports star and the model have not directly alluded to that.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen having marriage problems?

Both Bundchen and Brady have spoken candidly about the ups and downs in the long relationship over the years.

The couple, who married in 2009, share two children together and, to the naked eye, have had one of the NFL’s most lasting unions.

However, in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Bundchen stated that her marriage to Brady is far from perfect, it's not a “fairy tale.”

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids," she said. "It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

The duo shares a 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian — Brady also has a 15-year-old son named John from a previous relationship.

The 45-year-old quarterback previously opened up about marital issues with Bundchen in 2020 via Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Brady revealed that Bundchen was not happy with the marriage a few years back.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house.”

Brady went on to mention that the couple attended counseling.

Back in a 2017 Sirius XM interview succeeding the quarterback’s fifth Super Bowl victory, he mentioned that Bundchen wanted him to retire.

Brady stated at the time, “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today.”

"She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now."

Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, then re-announced in March that he would be returning to the field. Sources reveal to People Magazine that Bundchen has been fully supportive of this decision.

Other reports claim Tom Brady was on vacation during his absence.

Reporters and fans seem to think that when Brady retired earlier this year, he and his wife planned a trip to the Bahamas in mid-August.

Fans believe Bundchen expected Brady to follow through with these vacation plans despite the quarterback's retirement changes.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported, “League sources indicated that his time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.”

Wilson continues by saying Brady’s “Commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.”

Brady has since returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in time to start the regular season.

Tampa Bay opens the year up against Dallas on Sunday, September 11th.

