How Tom Brady Got Wrapped Up In Ben Affleck's Nanny Cheating Scandal

During Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Garner, the actor found himself caught up in cheating allegations with his children's nanny.

However, it seems there was another prominent person involved in the scandal — Tom Brady.

Back in 2015, shortly after Affleck and Garner announced the end of their 10-year marriage, reports began to emerge that the "Gone Girl" actor was dating 28-year-old Christine Ouzounian, the nanny he and Garner hired for their three children.

According to US Weekly, Ouzounian and Affleck started seeing each other during Affleck and Garner's secret 10-month trial separation.

“They would hang out without the kids,” a source close to the nanny told the publication. “And they were very flirty.”

Even though Ouzounian was allegedly fired by Garner after the actress found out about the relationship, the young woman and Affleck continued to see each other after the fact, often traveling together.

"It's been going on for a long time," a source told PEOPLE, adding that Ouzounian would show photos of her sitting on Affleck's lap and the two of them kissing.

"For Christine, it was a relationship," they said. "A friend warned her she was going to end up heartbroken."

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner spoke about the rumors of Affleck cheating with the nanny, revealing that Ouzounian had "nothing to do" with their divorce.

"Let me just tell you something," Garner said. "We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation."

However, it seems that NFL star Tom Brady also had a front-row seat to Affleck and Ouzounian's relationship.

How Tom Brady was involved in Ben Affleck's nanny cheating scandal.

While Affleck vehemently denied reports that he was involved with his three children's nanny, photos emerged of Ouzounian aboard a private jet trip with Affleck and his close friend, Tom Brady.

In August 2015, Page Six obtained photos of Ouzounian on the jet posing while wearing Brady's four Super Bowl rings.

Ben Affleck flew his nanny to Vegas — while unsuspecting Jen stayed home with the kids http://t.co/kio6ewydmT pic.twitter.com/nVFcUGmyDz — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2015

Affleck had left a family trip in the Bahamas to travel to Vegas and Ouzounian had joined him on the flight as a way to get back to Los Angeles, according to E! News.

A source told the publication that Garner fired Ouzounian after learning she had joined Affleck in Vegas instead of heading directly home to L.A.

However, sources close to the actor clarified to Page Six that nothing happened between Affleck and Ouzounian on the flight to Vegas.

"Christine flew with Ben from the Bahamas to Vegas because she was helping him with his poker tournament for his charity [the Eastern Congo Initiative],” the source claimed.

“[She] was flying back to LA anyway, so decided to take a ride on the plane and then just went to the tournament to help out as an extra hand.

The continued, asserting that "there were many other people on the plane" and it was purely for business.

"Other assistants and staff working for Ben [were on the flight] helping with the event, and many of these also tried on Tom’s Super Bowl rings and took photos."

