8 Rules Gisele Bundchen Laid Out For Tom Brady After His Career Got Between Their Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009, however, they follow several rules to keep their union a success. Along with being married, the pair are also parents to two children.

Fans have raised concerns that the couple’s marriage has been reported on the rocks since Brady’s brief retirement from — and return to — the NFL, however, they try to make things work by following these rules.

Here are some rules Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen follow for a successful marriage

1. Accept each other as they are.

It seems Bundchen believes that it is important to accept the other person in a relationship as they are.

“Gisele says they must learn to accept each other just as they are… flaws and all!” a source told OK Magazine, via Suggest, earlier this year.

2. Communication is everything.

Bundchen prioritizes quality time with her husband and says they early dates taught them the value of healthy communication.

"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours," the Brazilian model told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

3. Make their marriage a priority.

The model believes in putting their relationship first in order to make sure their family thrives.

Ok Magazine's source adds, “She says a happy, healthy couple make better parents.”

Another source also opened up to US Weekly about how the couple implemented this rule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the quarantine, it’s a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household,” the source continued.

“But this added time together is such a gift. They’re making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.”

4. Be honest at all times.

Bundchen and Brady have both spoken about being truthful in a relationship. They believe that having good communication can lead to a successful marriage.

"We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Brady told E! Online in 2019.

“Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago.’ And you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

5. Make time for themselves.

While being loyal and dedicated to each other is important, the two also make it a priority to give themselves some time.

The source explained, “They have to give each other personal space and let each other unwind in the way they want. For Gisele, it’s yoga. For Tom, a nap!”

6. They share responsibilities in their marriage.

Brady opened up about going through a rough patch in their marriage in 2020 and explained that his wife had clear guidelines for how to repair their bond. Bundchen felt that Brady wasn’t giving their family enough priority and was too focused on his career.

Brady told People, “I had to, like, check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too. It's not just doing this and this. You better start taking care of things at the house.'"

As a result, Brady backed down from some of his NFL commitments — albeit briefly.

7. The couple attended marriage counseling.

The star quarterback also revealed that couple's counseling healed a lot of the damage to their relationship.

But a true turning point was the heartfelt letter his wife wrote him, opening up about her feelings.

Things weren’t smooth for Brady at the beginning as he struggled quite a bit, however, a letter from Bundchen changed things.

“I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it,” he said.

“It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time.”

8. The couple must honor commitments.

Bundchen does not believe in going back on your word! When Brady was absent from the Tampa Bay Buncaneers for 11 days in August, rumors swirled about what was really going on behind the scenes.

According to Pro Football Network, Brady had been at a resort in the Bahamas with his family because his wife would not allow him to cancel the trip after making a promise to her and their kids.

