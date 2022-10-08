8 Bizarre Details About Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady's Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may be headed for divorce amid reports that they've hired lawyers to work out the terms of their rumored separation.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, have put in a lot of work to keep their union afloat throughout their successful careers.

But throughout 13 years of marriage and raising their two kids together, there have also been some bumps in the road and strange moments that raised questions about their marriage.

Here are some bizarre details about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage.

1. Gisele Bundchen considers herself a 'witch' who helps Tom Brady win.

Brady has discussed the many mantras, potions and more that his wife uses before his games in order to secure a win.

He says that while he once questioned her rituals, he has stopped asking questions — and clearly something is working!

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes, I say all these mantras," Brady said a sponsored event for Gilette

"And I stopped questioning her a long time ago. I just shut up and listen."

Additionally, Bundchen creates a little altar for Brady at his game in the hope that he will win.

"She said you're lucky you married a witch – I'm just a good witch," Brady said.

2. Tom Brady was involved in Ben Affleck's cheating scandal.

Brady was involved in a scandal that included Ben Affleck's nanny. When Affleck’s marriage with Jennifer Garner came to an end as he had been rumored to have had an affair with their nanny, Brady was also seen with her.

According to Page Six, Brady had taken a private jet with Affleck and his nanny to Las Vegas for a charity event.

The nanny was also spotted wearing Brady’s super bowl rings in a photo taken on the plane.

3. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage was troubled after deflategate.

In 2015, Brady was suspended for four games over allegations that he ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the New England Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

While the accusation occurred on the field, it reportedly impacted his life outside the game too.

This was too much to handle for Bundchen and there had been rumors that she wanted a divorce.

However, Brady shot those down when he spoke to a local Boston radio station, according to E online.

"We're in a great place… There's no bigger supporter I have than her," he said.

4. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have extremely strict diets.

In 2014, Brady opened up to Sports Illustrated about his daily diet intake and what precautions he takes to stay healthy. He eats 80% alkaline foods and 20% acidic foods daily.

Bundchen and the kids have the same diet too.

In an interview with Boston.com, the couple’s personal chef, Allen Campbell detailed the types of foods the family eats every day.

“80% of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans,” Campbell said.

“The other 20% is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken.”

Additionally, a few foods or ingredients the couple doesn’t eat include sugar, white flour, coffee and some vegetables such as tomatoes, mushrooms & peppers.

5. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are stricter when it comes to Halloween candy

While their diet is quite elaborate and they don’t eat sugar, the couple is more cautious with their kids having Halloween candy.

“We don’t really have that kind of sugar in our house. I let them try one [piece], but they really only had one bite and then they didn’t want it anymore," Bundchen told People.

After that, Bundchen chose to give away the kids’ Halloween candy because they didn’t develop a taste for it.

6. Tom Brady likes to get Gisele Bundchen’s attention by behaving like a child.

At times, when Brady wants to get his wife’s attention, he employs the antics of a child.

“I like attention from her, so when I’m not getting it, I let her know in immature ways, like a young, immature child would,” Brady told Man Of The World magazine, according to Page Six.

“You throw fits… you pout and you whine until you get what you want. She’s on to me… So now I have to learn new tricks.”

7. The bodyguards at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's wedding fired gunshots at the paparazzi.

According to The New York Post, two bodyguards allegedly shot the photographers who were at the venue to cover the wedding in Costa Rica.

The photographers weren’t hurt but their cars were hit by the bullets. As a result, the bodyguards were given a five-year prison sentence and they had to pay $10,000 as a fine.

8. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had a strange wedding reception.

Bundchen has written about the couple’s reception in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Rather than a reception, it seemed more like a party. Bundchen described it as a relaxed party in her book.

She wrote, “It was more like a free-for-all, a joyful, relaxed party, just the way I’d always imagined it would be. People ate Mexican food and drank margaritas. They sat or stood in the kitchen, or on the lawn, or by the side of the pool.”

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer for YourTango. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.