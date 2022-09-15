Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Marriage May Rest On One Crucial Decision

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly living separately amid ongoing marriage issues, a source tells CNN.

The couple's 13-year marriage is reportedly on the rocks after Brady's return to the NFL after announcing, and quickly retracting, his retirement in February 2022.

Now, reports suggest Brady is facing a difficult ultimatum about his future.

Tom Brady may have to decide between football or his marriage to Gisele Bundchen.

A source tells PEOPLE that Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married."

"She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," the source continued.

"He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married."

The source insisted that the marriage is not over by any means and both are committed to resolving things.

Bundchen has done her part to continue to publicly support her husband in spite of these rumors.

The model showed her support for Brady in the Tampa Bay opening game on September 11th, although she did not attend the game, by tweeting, “Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!”

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Gisele Bundchen revealed she had 'concerns' about Tom Brady continuing to play football.

In a revealing interview with Elle published this week, Bundchen said, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom].”

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams” she continues.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen told the publication.

The couple share two children, a 12-year-old son named Benjamin, and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named John from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

It has long been suspected that Bundchen wants her husband to retire, as hinted by Brady himself.

In 2021, Brady told James Corden that one of the first things his wife said to him after his last Superbowl win was, "What more do you have to prove?"

Tom Brady also hinted his career might be coming to an end.

The star quarterback appeared on a September 12 episode of "Let's Go" podcast to say that his time in the NFL is "close to an end."

“I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stated.

“And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made, it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.

He continues by saying that his rigorous football schedule offers his life some “simplicity.” Brady says he is improving in finding the balance between work life and personal life.

