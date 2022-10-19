Military Families Criticize Tom Brady After He Compares Football Season To 'Deployment In The Military'

Tom Brady is facing serious backlash after comparing football season to leaving for deployment in the military.

During an episode of his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," the Tampa Bay quarterback spoke about what it feels like for him to leave for football season.

Brady said the start of training for a new football season feels "like you're going away for deployment."

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady told his co-hosts on the podcast.

He continued on the subject, saying that despite a desire to keep a strong work-life balance, his "competitiveness takes over."

“As much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are," the quarterback added.

Brady's comments were met with criticism from military families, who took offense to the comparison.

On social media, people were quick to react to Brady's controversial statement, with many saying it was an out-of-touch thing to say given how leaving for football training and leaving for deployment are two vastly different experiences.

Out of my 8(ish) deployments, I never made $15,000,000, went home every night, or spent time with my family.



Not sure where @TomBrady thinks his playing in the NFL rates a comparison to military service. https://t.co/4yPfaAR3ct — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 18, 2022

"Tom Brady really compared making millions of dollars to throw a football in the NFL to being on a military deployment. NOT EVEN CLOSE! This guy [is] unraveling before our eyes," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user chimed in, writing, "Tom Brady thinks playing football is like going on military deployment. We both wear a uniform, and our marriages/relationships can be strained, but the similarities end there."

"He plays a game to entertain people. We risk our lives to defend this country."

A third user wrote, "Hey [Tom Brady] how about before you compare your glorious football season and the insane amount of money you’re paid, to being in the military and deployed, you take a trip overseas and spend it on a base, get paid what they’re paid."

Brady has continued to make headlines amid his marital strain with Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Bündchen have continued to navigate their marital troubles after the two have reportedly "hit a rough patch" in their relationship.

Just recently, the NFL quarterback was spotted without his wedding band on while leaving his hotel ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

A source told Page Six earlier this month that the pair have already hired divorce attorneys and have been living separately for the past couple of months.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," the source told the publication.

