Gisele Bündchen May Have Revealed The Actual Reason She Divorced Tom Brady — And It's Not What's In Their Statement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed that they have divorced after 13 years of marriage via their Instagram stories on Friday.

While their announcement hint at an amicable separation, the real reason behind their divorce may not be so civil.

Brady posted on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Tom Brady and Gisele are officially divorced. pic.twitter.com/kNfUu27ZO3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 28, 2022

He stated their shared desire to prioritize their children, Benjamin, 12, and Violet, 9, before asking for privacy.

Bündchen struck a similar tone, writing: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get divorced?

Brady and Bündchen reportedly ended their marriage over disagreements about his career and retirement.

Reports of tension between Bündchen and Brady, who married in 2009, began circulating after the NFL quarterback decided to un-retire from the sport.

The terms of the divorce settlement will reportedly be short, per TMZ, and the details of the documents will remain sealed and confidential.

The speculation was all but confirmed after a source told Us Weekly in September 2022 that Bündchen was unhappy that Brady wasn't going to be hanging up his jersey for good.

'Tension' between Bündchen and Brady arose when he returned to the NFL.

"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider claimed. “There is tension between them."

At the time, the source added that Brady has been “doing everything he can to make it up to” his wife, and that "they’re working through things and trying to come out the other side."

Bündchen hinted that she filed for divorce because Brady is 'inconsistent.'

It hasn't helped that both Brady and Bündchen continually fueled rumors that there was a rift in their marriage.

Earlier this month, the former Victoria's Secret model seemingly shaded her husband on Instagram after commenting on a post about "inconsistent partners."

Brady, meanwhile, was spotted without his wedding ring on October 17 after leaving his hotel ahead of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Pennsylvania.

Bündchen and Brady had reportedly been living separately for months.

The news that the couple has been in a rough patch for a while came after Brady missed 11 days of football training in August 2022.

When the sports star was asked about his disappearance, he said: "It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

"There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," a source told Page Six. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Bündchen had also given Brady an "ultimatum" before deciding to finalize their divorce.

A source told Us Weekly, "Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good."

Bündchen's urge for Brady to leave football reportedly stemmed from her concern over his health. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

In an October 2022 interview with Elle, Bündchen candidly opened up about the sacrifices she made over the years for Brady's career, including caring deeply for their children.

"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," Bündchen said. "I moved to Boston [when he played for the Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

"At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

