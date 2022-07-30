Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Breaks Down What It’s Like Working For The Mogul & How She Landed Her Job

Kylie Jenner's assistant recently revealed her tips and tricks when it comes to landing a job working for a high-profile celebrity.

Maguire Amundsen, who has been working with Jenner since March 2019 after the makeup mogul's previous assistant, Victoria Villarroel, quit, told her TikTok followers in a slew of videos how she was able to get her job.

"I am here to give you guys advice on how you can be, literally, the best worker and really elevate yourself and get yourself to where you wanna be," Amundsen, a native of Oklahoma City, said in her TikTok video.

How Kylie Jenner's assistant says she landed her job.

Amundsen claims that in order to get your dream job, you have to earn it.

In her first video, Amundsen shares how she was able to get her job, telling her followers that she didn't "get" her job, but rather she "earned" it.

"A lot of people these days just think you can just go out and look for your dream job," she explained. "No, you have to work at the job you're at. They say dress for the job you want, work for the job you want."

She continued, promising people that to manifest their dream job, they had to "act like the person you're working for at that current moment is that dream job."

In a follow-up video, Amundsen expanded on that thought, saying, "Walk in every day like your task is the most important task you've ever done and you're so proud of the work you're about to put in. That's how you get the job you want. Be proud of every piece of work that you do, and it will lead you to where you wanna be."

Another piece of advice Amundsen stressed for anyone looking to score a job in the entertainment industry was to not "count the hours."

"Don't just stay until you're work's done," she said. "Stay until it's done, and then stay a little bit longer, and then when you think you're probably good to leave, stay longer. Be the one that's there, that shows up, that stays, that does the work."

Finally, Amundsen emphasized the importance of "putting yourself in uncomfortable situations" so that you'll be able to get your dream job.

"Connect on LinkedIn with someone that maybe you went to school with, or is a second connection," she shared. "You never know if they're going to respond. Get coffee with people, make connections because that is how you expand your network, and that's how you go and achieve your dreams."

Amundsen also revealed an important piece of advice that she gained from her mother while growing up.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result," she said. "Go out there, do something different every single day, and all of those puzzle pieces will start to add up."

