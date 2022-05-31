Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Just Leaked Kendall Jenner’s Engagement To Devin Booker

Kardashian fans believe Mason Disick has has revealed yet another KarJenner secret on Instagram under the alias @Mr_Angel.J.

The account has been responsible for many unverified claims about the famous family claims to be run by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest son.

After posting a series of allegations about the family last month, a new profile under the name @ItzAngel_.j has emerged.

The account claimed Kendall Jenner is engaged to Devin Booker.

On May 30, the account posted an Instagram which read, “IDK who even cares, Kendall is engaged so I’m happy for her!”

That surprise revelation shocked lots of people.

Of course, there has never been confirmation that Mason has any involvment with this account and none of the previous allegation made on the account have been confirmed by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While we have not gotten any confirmation about an engagement, Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have been going strong since they became Instagram official in February 2021 in the midst of the pandemic.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Kourtney and Travis's wedding in Portofino, Italy

pic.twitter.com/DS2Wc1DOVu — Kim KARDASHIAN (@kuwthekardash) May 24, 2022

Their relationship progressed from casual dating to exclusive and with the most recent rumors everyone is wondering if the couple has secretly taken another step forward in their relationship.

Jenner and Booker were recently seen attending Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding which Mason was also at, leading fans to believe that the engagement announcement could possibly be true.

This comes after an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” where Kendall and “momager” Kris Jenner, 66, sat down to talk about the 26-year-old’s future—or to be more specific her fertility.

Her mother was adamant that the young model should freeze her eggs, “I was just thinking it’s time to, you know, have a baby.”

Kendall responded that she wasn’t ready to have a baby, but conspiracy theorists believe that this still doesn’t rule out engagement.

Mason Disick’s alleged account previously exposed other Kardashian rumors.

Just last month, the Instagram page allegedly run by the 12-year-old claimed to know the new name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby.

Previously known as “Wolf,” Jenner shared with her followers that she and Scott didn’t feel that the name fit and they changed it to something else, unknown to the public.

The unverified page revealed in an Instagram story that the baby boy’s new name was “Knight Jaques Webster.”

Before speaking about his aunt’s rumored engagement @ItzAngel_.j also doubled down on its claim about the name of Kylie’s son.

The page posted an Instagram story of a burrito bowl on a marble counter with the text, “Idk how many times I have to keep saying this but I keep getting asked, Kylie’s baby name is Knight Jaques Webster.”

