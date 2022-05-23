Why Mason Disick & Corey Gamble Were Missing From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Photos

Amid all the commotion surrounding Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, some members of the famous family were notably absent from photos of the celebrations.

Kardashian fans wonder if Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason Disick, and Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, attended her wedding after the two were not seen in many of the photos.

Was Mason Disick at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding?

While Kardashian's other two children, Penelope and Reign, were photographed in Portofino, Italy, for their mother's lavish wedding to Travis Barker, many fans speculated on why Mason wasn't in many of the paparazzi photos.

is it just me who wonders where mason is … like kourtney just got married and reign and penelope were there but why is mason never around.. why would he miss his own mum’s wedding — jas is at harry’s house (@minghaomingi) May 23, 2022

However, Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick's, oldest son, did attend the wedding and were pictured alongside social media star, Carl Dawson, at the wedding reception.

Over the past few months, Mason has been absent from family photos that Kardashian and Barker post to their respective Instagrams.

"I like seeing Mason there but totally like how respectful they are of not posting pics of him," one fan wrote in a Reddit thread about a series of 'family' photos that Travis had shared on Instagram.

Though it seems that decision was made by Mason himself, which was seemingly confirmed after Kardashian clapped back at a fan who accused her of not taking her eldest son on trips with the rest of the family.

It was suggested that Mason isn't comfortable showing his face to the public anymore and would instead prefer to lead a more private life, which explains why he was nowhere in sight whenever the paparazzi were snapping photos of the rest of the family.

Corey Gamble was also missing from many of the wedding photos.

Additionally, fans were shocked that Corey Gamble was seemingly absent from Kardashian and Barker's wedding, especially when he was present at their post-engagement dinner.

#TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kourtney #wedding #kraviswedding



MIA at the Kravis Wedding (haven’t seen them in any of the pictures)



-Mason Disick

-Pete Davidson

-Corey Gamble



Assuming the following weren’t invited

-Kanye

-Tristan Thompson

-Scott Disick — RealityStella (@realitystella) May 22, 2022

In a Reddit post, fans noted that Gamble was last seen in New York City with Kris Jenner last week, which prompted fans to speculate if the two might have broken up.

"Did they suddenly break up? Corey loves to have fun, he would never skip the wedding," one fan wrote.

Other fans pointed out that many of the other men associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also absent, including Travis Scott and Pete Davidson, though the latter most likely skipped out because of 'SNL' filming requirements.

"Pete. We know he was busy. Travis [Scott]. I think he prefers his relationship only with Kylie and that he doesn't want to get involved in family things. Tristan. There's no need to say more," another user added.

Scott Disick was also noticeably absent from the ceremony, with a source telling Hollywood Life that Kardashian's ex hadn't been given an invite.

"Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day," the source said, adding that she doesn’t think it would be appropriate” given the strained relationship between Disick and Barker.

Back in March, a source told US Weekly that Disick "might" attend the wedding if it was being filmed for 'The Kardashians,' but that he would "want to stay far away from witnessing" the ceremony otherwise because "it would definitely be awkward" if he were there.

