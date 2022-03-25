When it comes to having a big family, the Kardashian/Jenner clan have it all covered.

Between Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, and Kylie, there are a total of 11 little children running around, with Kylie Jenner giving birth to latest family member back in February.

Of course, between all of children comes their rather unique names, with Kim and Kanye having made headlines after naming their daughter North West in June 2013. It seems whenever a Kardashian/Jenner announces that they're pregnant, people immediately flock to social media to guess their name, already knowing it's not going to be a popular one.

Here are the meanings behind each of the Kardashian & Jenner kids' names.

1. Mason Dash Disick

For Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son, who was born in December 2009, and the first grandchild for Kris Jenner, his name had come easy to Kourtney and Scott, according to Life & Style.

"The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked," Kourtney told Life & Style. "It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker. Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, Oh my god, it's meant to be."

While many people figured that Mason's middle name being Dash was paying homage to sisters' clothing boutique of the same name, Kourtney shut down the rumors, saying, "Dash is not for my clothing store, as some people have suggested online. That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father's nickname."

2. Penelope Scotland Disick

For Penelope's name, who had been born in July 2012, both Kourtney and Scott had simply thought the name was cute, Kris Jenner had told E! News.

As for her middle name, Jenner's mother, Mary Jo Campbell, has suggested it while Kourtney was pregnant and both Kourtney and Scott really liked it, and it is also a play on Scott's first name.

3. Reign Ashton Disick

When Kourtney and Scott's third child, Reign, was born in December 2014, it didn't take long for the parents to pick out a name for their second son.

“I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born,” Kourtney told People. But once she realized his name should be Reign Aston, everything fell into place. “I love it!” she adds.

“I actually had the name on our list with Mason,” she explained. “Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N.”

“Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again,” she added.

4. North West

When Kim and Kanye announced they had named their first child North West, the internet practically exploded at the choice.

However, the idea of the name had originally started off as a joke. In a YouTube makeup tutorial with her sister, Kylie Jenner, Kim told the story of how the name North came to fruition. “I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke. I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show."

“Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it,’” she continued, noting that it took four or five days for her and Kanye to choose North.

Back in 2013, after North was born, Kris Jenner said on The View, according to Glamour, that she "loved the name North," adding, "The way she [Kim] explained it to me was North means ‘highest power,’ and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye’s] highest point together. And I thought that was really sweet.”

North was not given a middle name.

5. Saint West

For Saint's name, it's almost self-explanatory, and Kanye had originally come up with it.

A source had told US Weekly that Kim and Kanye had already been referring to their baby as Saint even before he was born and that the parents referred to the little baby as a “saint” because he was a miracle baby. It had been documented on 'KUWTK,' that Kim suffered a difficult time while trying to get pregnant a second time.

Saint, like his sister North, does not have a middle name.

6. Chicago Noel West

According to Entertainment Weekly, while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kim explained why she and Kanye had chosen the name Chicago for their baby, who had been born via a surrogate.

“We were going to go with Jo and then we were going to go with Grace and then we ended up with Chicago,” she explained. “That is a place that made him [Kanye West], and a place that he remembers his family from… I just felt Chicago was cool and different.”

However, according to Metro, Kim wasn't really a fan of the name, and instead refers to her as "Chi" pronounced "shy."

"Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. That’s it, she can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi," Kim explained during a conversation with her former assistant Stephanie Shephard.

Chicago's middle name, Noel, is the same as Kim's middle name.

7. Psalm Ye West

Back in May 2019, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, and second son, Psalm, via another surrogacy. Though, one week before his arrival, Kim announced that she and Kanye had already chosen the name.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Kendall Jenner shared that Kim had made her come to her house and help pick the name, according to BuzzFeed

Kim made me come to her house and help her pick a name. And it was this whole thing. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name and then ended up going with a name that I didn't even— like, that I didn't care for as much. I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name."

Kim, of course, fired back while on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' saying, "First of all: Say it to me first; don't say it on TV." She then went on to explain the process of choosing her youngest son's name.

"There's a grace period of when you have to name your child before you have to go to the government's office and do the paperwork. A 10-day rule. We had, like, an hour. In the morning, Kanye was working and busy and I knew our list [of names]. So I called every sister and was like, 'What are you doing?'" Kim explained.

Kim continued, saying that Kendall had been available and so she ended up going over to Kim's house, saying that she wouldn't be allowed to leave until they'd settled on a name. Kylie Jenner had been there via FaceTime.

"Kylie and I were vibing on the same name. I have this big hallway and we were screaming out every name, like, 'Psalm! Get over here!' Kylie and I were vibing on the name, but I think Kendall was madder that her choice wasn't first, and that's why she was hating on Fallon."

Psalm's middle name, Ye, is after his father, Kanye.

8. Dream Renée Kardashian

For Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who had welcomed their daughter in November 2016, the parents had agreed on the name before Dream had been born.

A source told People, "Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time. They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”

9. True Thompson

According to Harper's Bazaar, Khloe Kardashian had a hard time picking out a name for her daughter, who she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloe wrote in a post to her app “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

"She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name," she continued, explaining the significance of "True." "It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head."

True, like her cousins North, Saint, and Stormi, does not have a middle name.

10. Stormi Webster

Photo: Instagram | Kylie Jenner

According to Seventeen, Kylie Jenner spoke about how she and Travis Scott chose the name Stormi for their daughter, saying in an Instagram live, "I looked up names and I saw Storm and I really like that, but I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me."

"Kylie and Stormie. So, it was that at first and when I was pregnant I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly and it just always felt right. I had one more name that I liked. I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi, but when I had her I just felt like she chose her own name and I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi."

Kylie didn't reveal one of her other possible names for Stormi, "just in case," but she did share one of the names that she isn't going to use anymore, and had almost chosen for Stormi, which was Rose.

Kylie and Travis decided not to give Stormi a middle name — much like her cousins North, Saint, and True.

11. Wolf Jacques Webster (new name TBD)

Photo: Instagram | Kylie Jenner

The newest addition to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and the name definitely left fans intrigued.

Many assumed she and Travis would have named the baby Jacques, considering Travis himself is named Jacques Bermon Webster II, but instead of making it his first name, the couple had decided on giving Wolf the middle of Jacques instead.

According to TMZ, who had obtained the birth certificate documents, Wolf was officially given the middle name, Jacques. The middle name is Travis's real first name and shares it with his father, also known as Jacques Webster.

The couple has since announced on Instagram that they have changed their baby's name from Wolf to something else, but haven't yet revealed what his new name is.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.