Kim Kardashian Says She Has To ‘Pick & Choose’ How To Prevent Climate Change After Private Jet Controversy

After a brief and half-hearted attempt at calling out celebrities for their private jet usage ended last month, Kim Kardashian is proving that she learned nothing in a recent interview.

The star, who joined celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jay-Z on a list of entertainers responsible for the most carbon emissions from their private jets, seemingly isn't interested in doing her part to help the planet.

Kim Kardashian says she “believes in climate change” but “picks and chooses” how she helps.

In the newly released cover article for Interview Magazine, Kardashian made an honest admission about her private jet drama.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she told Interview Magazine in the story published Tuesday. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Kardashian admits that while she is worried about the state of the planet and believes in the climate change crisis, she also believes that there are so many other stressors in her life that require her attention.

The 41-year-old “The Kardashians” star revealed she loves “learning” from her “super climate change-involved friends,” but when it comes to what she needs in order to live her life, she has to assess how green she can really get before it becomes a hassle.

“I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life,” she said. “No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

The same likely goes for her sister, Kylie Jenner, who also saw a spike in criticism for her private jet usage back in July.

According to Page Six, fans labeled her a “climate criminal” all over social media after captioning a photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott in front of their private jets with “you wanna take mine or yours ?”

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights — kaiya (@ffsitskaiya) July 17, 2022

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” wrote another.

Another celebrity, Taylor Swift, was chided for her private jet usage as well.

In her defense, reps blamed the musical star’s private jet usage on the aircraft itself and not on Swift.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her spokesperson said in a statement. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

However, this response did nothing but goad the ecowarriors online on, claiming that this does nothing to excuse the jet use and makes it worse, if anything.

“I love how you are spreading the blame for your private jet. Allowing other people to use it adds to the increased carbon footprint,” one social media user wrote. “It’s not enough that you are a hypocrite, but you encourage others to be the same. How is that ok?”

