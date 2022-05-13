5 Times The Kardashians & Jenners Went To The Extreme For Their Met Gala Outfits

Throughout the years, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has turned heads for the outfits they've worn to the Met Gala.

For the first time this year, all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters walked the red carpet and attended the event, after some years of it just being Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner having attended.

When it comes to preparing for their looks, some of the sisters take it to the extreme and often go above and beyond to look amazing for one single night.

Here are 5 times the Kardashian and Jenner family went to the extreme for their Met Gala outfits.

1. In 2022, Kim Kardashian admitted to losing a significant amount of weight to fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress.

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up to the 2022 Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe's 1962 "Happy Birthday" dress, which Ripley's allowed Kardashian to borrow for the night.

It wasn't just the dress, and the fact that she'd dyed her hair blonde, that got people to talk, but rather Kardashian's admission that she'd lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the gown.

“It didn’t fit! So, I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks,’” Kardashian said on the red carpet. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

2. There were rumors that Kim Kardashian had one of her ribs removed to fit into her 2019 Met Gala dress.

During the 2019 Met Gala, for the theme that year, Kardashian had dressed as a dripping wet version of herself, designed by Thierry Mugler, according to W Magazine.

“He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kardashian said when interviewed by Vogue on the Met red carpet.

On social media though, people wondered if Kardashian had removed a rib or two to fit into the extremely tight-looking dress that even prevented her from sitting down, according to E! News.

Though she never addressed the rumors, Kardashian did reveal why her waist had looked so small.

She had worn a tight, custom-made corset designed by famed corset maker Mr. Pearl. The designer is known for training his body to adapt to wearing corsets nearly all day long over the course of many years, to the point where he now has a rumored 18-inch waist.

3. In 2021, Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her face completely covered.

Probably one of the most talked about outfits Kardashian wore to the Met Gala, aside from the Marilyn Monroe dress, was when she showed up on the carpet wearing all-black and her face fully covered.

According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian had worn a head-to-toe body stocking designed by Balenciaga. The outfit covered her face completely, causing her to become an instant meme.

Initially, she had tried to fight against wearing the outfit.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" she told Vogue. "But Demna [Gvasalia] and the team were like, This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look."

4. For the 2017 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore 85,000 crystals on her body.

For Jenner's gown at the 2017 Met Gala, the model had worn La Perla gown made from a sparkling netted material.

Julia Haart the creative director of the brand told E! News. "When I created the dress, it was made with [Kendall] in mind. The number encompasses what the star represents—it's sensual and revealing, but also simple and easy."

Jenner's dress was made up of 85,000 crystals that was strung together by one single thread. "The idea was to create a body that's all one piece, so nothing moves," Haart explained.

5. In 2018, Kylie Jenner wore a dress so tight that it ripped moments before she walked the red carpet.

At the 2018 Met Gala, right after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner suffered an extreme wardrobe malfunction just seconds before she was supposed to leave for the carpet.

According to BuzzFeed, the dress ripped when she was trying to get it on and the zipper was added as she rushed out the door to keep it from falling apart at the seams.

After getting photographed on the carpet, many people on social media ripped Jenner for the zipper included on her dress.

"This dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it," Jenner wrote on Instagram, "so we added it on the way out the door."

