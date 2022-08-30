Kylie Jenner Responds To Rumors After Concerning Video & Revealing She ‘Cried For Weeks’ After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner has responded to concerns fans had after watching a video from her recent public appearance and seeing the new trailer for season two of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

Fans raised concerns after claiming the mom of two seemed disoriented during an event to celebrate her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Then, in a teaser released on August 29, Jenner further added to concerns when discussing her mental health.

The reality star can be seen speaking to her older sister, Kendall Jenner, about how she hasn't been feeling happy despite thinking she "should be happy."

“I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks,” Kylie explained.

Is Kylie Jenner ok?

Jenner, who welcomed her newborn son with partner Travis Scott back in February 2022, first opened up about her postpartum recovery six weeks after giving birth on her Instagram stories, according to Daily Mail.

After posting a boomerang selfie while on a workout machine, which she captioned "6 weeks postpartum," Jenner shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she wrote.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

Jenner went on to share that "it's been hard" and she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."

"But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!" she added. "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

Jenner opening up about her postpartum depression in the new season of 'The Kardashians' left fans wondering if the Kylie Cosmetics founder was doing okay, especially after calling out Jenner's odd behavior in a recent video.

A video from Kylie Jenner's Ulta event showed her looking disoriented.

In a clip shared by a fan on TikTok from Jenner's launch party for the release of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty, they pointed out that Jenner looked zoned out while sitting for a photo with the rest of her family.

The video zoomed in on Jenner with her arm around her daughter, Stormi, who seemed to be struggling to sit up straight. Jenner's attention seemed to also veer away from the camera, and also appeared to be swaying back and forth.

"Kylie had one too many. She's lit!" the caption of the video said. Fans in the comments questioned whether Jenner was under the influence of some kind of substance at the time of the video being captured.

"That is not tired…. She’s on something," one user wrote, while another chimed in that she was probably "on drugs."

However, other fans pointed out that it could be exhaustion considering that she has two children to take care of.

"Something was wrong. She didn’t seem like herself this day," another fan wrote, while someone else added, "This is sad. She’s on the verge of a breakdown."

The video and comments caught Jenner's attention, and she commented underneath the TikTok video, setting the record straight that nothing was wrong with her.

"omg, these comments. I’m not on drugs and I’m not on the verge of a breakdown. but thank u for your concern," she wrote, adding the laughing emoji and praying emoji.

