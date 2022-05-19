Khloe Kardashian Fans Debate Which Of Her Exes Is Worse — Tristan Thompson Or Lamar Odom?

Khloe Kardashian fans have sparked a debate between two of her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, discussing which one treated her the worst.

On Reddit, fans discussed Thompson and Odom, and how they each differ in the things they did while in a relationship with Kardashian.

Kardashian has been known to be unlucky in love so the debate stirred up quite the conversation.

One fan noted that Odom did some seriously hurtful things to Kardashian but defended him by stating, "You could see how much Khloé's family really loved him. He showed remorse for his past behavior and they were willing to let him back in," one user commented.

They did, however, argue that Thompson's worst habit was "basically just being a serial cheater.. no substance abuse and all that.. but cheating is also scarring," they continued.

What did Lamar Odom do to Khloe Kardashian?

Kardashian and Odom first met in 2009, and just weeks after their initial meeting, Odom proposed, and the two were married a month later.

In 2013, things between Kardashian and Odom started to get a bit rocky. Odom was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, where he pleaded no contest.

He was given three years of probation and ordered to complete an alcohol abuse treatment program. During that time, Odom started battling speculation about past issues with substance abuse.

Kardashian ended up filing for divorce in December 2013, due to media scrutiny and struggles within their own relationship.

In a 2014 episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' Kardashian shared that Odom had been unfaithful to her while they had still been together.

"Let me tell you something — last year on my birthday, I lied to everyone, because I had to lie and say I was with my husband, when in fact my husband was missing with another girl, OK?" she said.

"And I lied, and I gave up my Beyonce tickets to Kendall, that's how badly I was hiding. And I didn't have a birthday, I was alone, and lied to everyone."

Odom himself also opened up about cheating on Kardashian during their relationship in his memoir, 'Darkness to Light.'

"I wish I could have been more of a man," Odom wrote. "It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with."

Odom also explained that "at the start of our marriage I was faithful to her," but says things spiraled out of control because he "could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

What did Tristan Thompson do to Khloe Kardashian?

Thompson and Kardashian first sparked romance rumors in August 2016 after they were spotted leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles.

It was later revealed that the two had met through a mutual friend during an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'

However, just days before Kardashian was set to give birth in 2018, reports emerged that Thompson had cheated on the reality star.

A video was shared of a man reported to be Thompson kissing a woman at a rooftop lounge in New York. He was later photographed entering a hotel with the same woman.

A year later, Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, during a party at his home.

The most recent cheating scandal happened in December 2021, when it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian, again, and had fathered a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Fans struggled to decide between Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

Many fans debated that Odom had struggled with substance abuse, and was even hospitalized in October 2015 for a near-fatal drug overdose after being found unconscious at the Love Ranch Brothel in Nevada.

It was that experience that forced Odom to confront his substance abuse issue and seek help. This, for some, makes him less responsible for his behavior than Thompson

"I honestly think Lamar is a genuinely good dude who [messed] up on a huge scale mostly thanks to substance issues. He and Khloe appeared to really get each other and it's sad it ended how it did," a Reddit user pointed out.

While others seemed to show more empathy for Odom, they weren't as nice to Thompson.

It was much harder for Kardashian to cut Thompson off completely, considering they share a daughter, True, together. However, Kardashian fans think that Thompson isn't as genuine as Odom.

"Tristian…he’s cheated on Khloe a handful of times (that we know of) and even got someone else pregnant and never told her which publicly humiliated her," another user added.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.