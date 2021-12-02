Larsa Pippen Will Finally Reveal Why Fell Out With The Kardashians On ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’

Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA player Scottie Pippen and the former friend of the Kardashians, is joining the fourth season of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ and will reportedly reveal what happened between her and the famous family.

“Larsa will openly be discussing the Kardashians on ‘Real Housewives of Miami’,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wasn’t open and honest about what happened. She isn’t afraid of them either.”

Pippen, 46, had been an original housewife back when the show premiered in 2011 but left after appearing in one season.

Pippen has already started filming for the upcoming Peacock show at different locations in Miami.

The reality star has been making headlines lately after being embroiled in a cheating scandal with basketball player Malik Beasley.

Beasley and Pippen were first spotted in November 2020, holding hands while together in Miami despite Beasley being married to model Montana Yao.

Pippen is also known as being one of Kim Kardashian’s former best friends before the pair had a falling out.

What happened with Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian?

Pippen had been longtime friends of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, but fans were quick to speculate on the status of their friendship after the three sisters unfollowed Pippen on Instagram during the summer of 2020.

Larsa Pippen blames Kanye West for coming between her and Kim Kardashian.

Pippen blames Kanye West for the end of her friendship with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Pippen said during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast.

She also said that West used to call her during all hours of the night to “rant” and that she eventually had to block his number.

“I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z,” she revealed. “How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t. I’m drained.”

Pippen believes that West was angry about his number being blocked and started bad mouthing her to Kim along with the rest of the family.

“[The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f***? I don’t know.”

Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like . . . I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them,” Pippen said.

Travis Scott allegedly accused Larsa Pippen of 'hiting on him.'

Pippen also pointed a finger at Travis Scott for fueling the dislike towards her.

She claimed that she ran into Scott one night at a club and that Scott had immediately called Kylie Jenner and said that she was hitting on him.

“That never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that,” Pippen defended.

Pippen admits that the drama between her and her former friends had really hurt her, but confirms that she’s doing fine without them.

“If Kanye feels that he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be without me,” she said.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.