Kim Kardashian Admitted Her Mom 'Pressured' Her To Pose Nude For Playboy – Now Kanye Fears For His Daughters

Kanye West's latest Instagram tirade seems to be focused primarily on the concerns he has for his daughters as they grow up in the public eye.

The rapper, who shares two daughters — North, 9, and Chicago, 4, — as well as two sons with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a series of posts appearing to call out his kids' grandmother, Kris Jenner, for profiting from her daughters.

In a now-deleted post, West shared an image of Kylie Jenner's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, alongside a caption referencing Kris and his children.

"Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," he captioned the post, "Hollywood is a giant brothel ... Pornography destroyed my family."

"Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

While the medium West chose to voice his concerns might not be the best option, his fears about the pressures his daughters may face are valid.

In fact, Kim herself has stated in the past that she regrets posing for the infamous publication back in 2007.

Kim Kardashian says Kris Jenner pressured her to pose for Playboy.

As reported by Yahoo News, Kardashian said in 2017 that she didn't feel comfortable at the time of her cover.

"This sounds so bad, but I feel like my mom talked me into doing my first Playboy shoot, I really did," she stated.

She had a similar stance again in 2010 when she told Harper's Bazaar, "I'm sorry I did Playboy. I was uncomfortable."

She recalled Jenner saying, "Go for it. They might never ask you again. Our show isn't on the air yet. No one knows who you are. Do it and you'll have these beautiful pictures to look at when you're my age."

During the 2021 reunion episode after the end of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the mom-of-four played a game of "Relive or Regret" with her sisters and shrugged off a question about the Playboy shoot by saying, "Regret."

Later in the same interview, when asked what advice she could give her younger self, Kardashian said, "don’t be so trusting, but still keep your open heart and trust the universe."

Whether Jenner is to blame for this regret is unclear but West does have a right to be concerned that his former mother-in-law's control could force his daughters into situations that they might later regret.

It has been argued that West's concerns come from a place of misogyny and a desire to shame his ex-wife for her past but, if West is earnest in his desire to protect his children from the pressures of the industry they were born into, it's hard not to side with his concerns.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.